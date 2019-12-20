A Pacific woman sustained minor injuries Monday, Dec. 16, when she lost control of the SUV she was driving and struck a tractor-trailer.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states that Dennise M. Malone, 58, was driving a 2003 Infiniti QX4 eastbound on Interstate 44 near mile marker 253 at 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment. The SUV came back onto the highway, then went off the left side of the highway and struck the median. The SUV then spun before striking the towed unit on a 2006 Volvo tractor-trailer.
Malone was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.