A Pacific man sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of Papin Road and Highway 67 in Jefferson County.
Justin A. Viner, 32, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent when he came to a stop on Papin Road in order to turn onto Highway 67 at 6:30 p.m. Drennen E. Ronald, 38, Hillsboro, was driving southbound on Highway 67 in a 1996 Ford 9000 when he made a turn onto Papin Road. Viner attempted to avoid a collision but was struck by the Ford 9000, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Viner was taken to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries by Joachim Plattin Ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.