There would have been a clearer path to widening the 13-mile section of Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair if a statewide fuel tax would have been approved last November.
That’s the message from Bill Straatmann, Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee chairman.
“We missed the opportunity to fund it by not passing the 10-cent gas tax,” Straatmann told the committee Monday. “We had it — we were going to get $1 million or $2 million between the county and cities . . . every year and all we had to do was pass this 10-cent gas tax.”
The comments came during a discussion by the committee about local plans to widen and realign Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair.
The latest round of planning focuses on the section of Highway 47 at Highway 50 in Union, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Plans call for a four-lane divided Highway 47 at an estimated cost of $70 million.
Funding has not yet been identified for the project, which likely would start with the realignment of Highway 47 and Highway 50 in Union. The Highway 47 Corridor Committee will meet with the Lochmueller Group to prepare the more intensive analysis of the project.
State Fuel Tax
In November 2018, Missouri voters rejected a 10 cents a gallon increase to the 17-cent-per-gallon tax. It was rejected by nearly 54 percent of voters.
Missouri’s fuel tax is among the lowest in the country.
If it were approved, the fuel tax would have generated $1,955,978 annually to be used for transportation needs in Franklin County and municipalities in the county. Although not all cities in the county would chip in to fund Highway 47, it was expected to generate $74,304 in St. Clair, $160,500 in Union and $219,924 in Washington.
However, committee members agreed that the proposal was complicated and hindered by the ballot language.
“With the ballot language you couldn’t sell it,” stated Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Judy Wagner agreed that the ballot language was confusing.
Straatmann asked about the legality of a fuel tax levied by a county.
“Have you ever seen where a community puts a 10-cent gas tax on their county?” he asked.
Wagner said it is unlikely that fuel can be taxed locally.
“You have to figure out if that is in your control or not, and there is someone in the Senate talking about that now,” Wagner said. “But I don’t think it is legal in Missouri. You can impose your own sales tax, but I don’t think you can impose it on fuel.”
“I don’t think it is legally allowed constitutionally for counties to do that,” Brinker said.
Transportation committee member and City Councilman Mark Wessels said there is an argument that state lawmakers could have approved the 10-cent fuel tax increase without the vote of the people.
“To me, we need the legislators to step up and do it,” he said.
Wagner noted that if a local fuel tax were imposed, many residents would purchase gas outside the county. There would likely be a gas station built just outside of Franklin County in St. Louis or Warren counties.
“People will just go right across the border to gas stations,” she said.
Senate Bill
There is currently a Senate bill that would increase the tax by 2 cents when approved, and then by another 2 cents each for the following two years. Once fully phased in, the fuel tax would be 23 cents per gallon. Additionally, after three years after the effective date of the act, the tax would also be adjusted annually for inflation.
The bill was approved by the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee in March. It was put on the calendar April 29 for debate.
“I know Sen. Schatz was going to try and push that out onto the (Senate) floor,” Wagner said.
“And then the conservative caucus would throw their shoe into the gear,” Brinker added.
“At least it made its way out of committee with a vote of 4-3,” Wagner commented.
It is not yet known if any local governments will directly receive tax revenue if the bill is approved.
Local Reps
According to Brinker, the representation at the state level has indicated support for an improved Highway 47.
“If it means anything, I think we all have done our job locally. From our state delegation, every one of our reps and our senator is absolutely on board,” he said.
Brinker noted Schatz is the Senate president pro tem, and Rep. Nate Tate is the vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee and also sits on the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight. Rep. Aaron Griesheimer also serves on the House Transportation Committee.
“We have never been in this great of a position with our state delegation as we are today, and that’s something we need to capitalize on,” he said.
New Alignment
Preliminary plans call for an eastern bypass of Highway 47 around the city of Union using the existing corridor both north and south of the city and adding new roads as well.
One bridge would be required to cross both the river and the railroad before the corridor connects with Highway 47 north of Union.
According to Wagner, if that occurs, MoDOT would maintain the new route and the city of Union would be required to maintain the old route through the city.
“So that is another cost you’ll have in the long run, long-term maintenance of the existing route.”
She added MoDOT will always maintain Highway 50.