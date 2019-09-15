Fentanyl has claimed the lives of 14 Franklin County residents so far in 2019.
Statistics released to The Missourian from the county medical examiner show deaths related to fentanyl are nearly five times greater than morphine, heroine and other opiates combined.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 10, there were only three deaths related to those other opiates.
The only months this year without a fentanyl fatality were May, August and thus far into September.
The month with the highest number of deaths to date was February with four deaths, followed by March and May with three deaths in each of those spring months. July had two deaths and one each in January and April.
The victims have all been white and include eight males and six females, ranging in age from 16 to 59.
The majority of the deaths, six, have been in the 30 to 39 age range; three people ages 40 to 49 have died; and two people each in the 20-29 and 50-59 age groups.
Only one of the fentanyl death victims was in the 16 to 19 age range.
The medical examiner has ruled 12 of the fentanyl deaths as accidental and the two others are undetermined.
Opioids 2019
All three deaths from other opiates in Franklin County thus far in 2019 have been white victims and they have been ruled accidental.
One male and one female died in March and one female died in April.
Two of the deaths were residents in the 30 to 39 age range and the age of the third victim was above 70.
Tentative 2018 Report
Although 17 people have died as a result of opioid use of some kind in the county this year, that number is half of the total opioid deaths at this same point last year.
According to a draft of the 2018 medical examiner’s yearly report, there were 34 opioid-related deaths in Franklin County by the middle of September 2018.
The 2018 year-end opioid death total rose to 49 with an additional 15 deaths coming in the final three months of the year.
There were opioid-related deaths recorded in every month of 2018 related to 16 different types of opiates found in positive toxicology tests done by the medical examiner’s office. Those drugs include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, morphine, carfentanil and other lesser-known prescription opiates.
The highest number of deaths was in May 2018 with eight and December was second with seven deaths.
The months of February and March in 2018 saw five deaths each. June and October had four deaths each.
Demographics
The 2018 opioid victims included 33 males and 16 females. All but two were white and ranged in age from 16 to 19 up to 80 to 89.
In about half, or 25 of the deaths, the ages ranged from 20-39, with an additional 21 deaths in the 50-69 range.
Two of the 2018 opioid deaths were in the 16 to 19 age category and one was in the 80 to 89 age range.
Although some cases are still under review, the medical examiner has tentatively ruled 32 of the deaths as accidental.
Seven of the deaths were suicides, five involved a motor vehicle accident, and three were natural.
Manner of Death
All of the 2018 deaths involved some type of opiates, but the manner of death is different in more than half of the cases.
Of the 49 total deaths investigated, 30 were the direct result of drugs.
Of the seven suicides, five were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, one was carbon monoxide inhalation and another was directly from drug use.
Three other deaths were from falls, three were from motor vehicle collisions, one was from a fire and one death was from submersion in water.
History
In 2017, 22 people in Franklin County died from fentanyl-related causes and 49 others since 2007.
Much like the national statistics, fentanyl use and the ensuing overdose deaths were extremely low compared to other drugs in the county until 2016 when the deaths jumped to 16, compared to only six in 2015.
Before the spike two years ago, the highest number of fentanyl deaths in the past decade was in 2012 with seven cases.
An additional 35 deaths were related to other opiates in 2017, including eight from oxycodone and seven from heroin.