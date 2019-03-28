The demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River scheduled for April 4 has been postponed due to the rising river level, according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials.
The decision was made Thursday morning when projected levels of the Missouri River were updated by the National Weather Service.
MoDot has said there is no definitive makeup date.
Marschel Wrecking LLC, Fenton, is the subcontractor conducting the bridge demolition.
A key factor in the demolition decision is the Missouri River level. In order to proceed with the blast, the river must be below 17-18 feet, MoDOT officials has stated.
The forecast for the morning of April 4 is over 20 feet.
According to MoDOT Area Engineer Judy Wagner, it will take about six days to pack the explosives to demo the bridge. Once the packing begins, the only weather event that will stop it from proceeding is lightning.