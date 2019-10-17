Although 2020 Franklin County general elections are still more than a year away, primaries for both parties will be held Aug. 4, and several candidates have already declared they will be running.
According to the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), all but two of the current elected Franklin County officials have established campaign committees and most have some funds in their campaign accounts.
In Republican-dominated Franklin County, most county and even state races are decided in the party primary, when members of the same party go head to head and usually the incumbent has advantages in both experience and money.
Sheriff
The position of the top law enforcement office in the county is again up for grabs in 2020 and 10 months out, there are no challengers to incumbent Steve Pelton.
The MEC reports Pelton has not only declared he will run for re-election, but he currently has more money ($20,284) in his campaign coffers than most other candidates from Franklin County combined.
This will be Pelton’s first re-election bid.
In 2016, he battled fellow Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jason Grellner, in one of the most expensive races in county history.
When all was said and done, Pelton, who spent $72,227 on his campaign, came out victorious and was sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 31.
Grellner’s total campaign spending was about $20,000 less and came to $52,888.
Second District
Two of the three seats on the county commission will be up for re-election in 2020 as well.
Incumbent Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson will vie for his first re-election to the seat he originally won in 2016.
He narrowly defeated former highway department supervisor Jeff Thurmond by just 149 votes in the primary and went on to unseat incumbent Democrat Jeff Maune in the November general election, spending $9,484 on his campaign.
Just months after losing his primary bid, Thurmond was charged with three felonies for using county credit cards to make personal purchases.
Hinson currently has $409 in his campaign account.
First District
First District Commissioner Todd Boland will face his first county election bid after being appointed to his seat in August 2018, when Tim Brinker became presiding commissioner when he was appointed to the vacant seat after he won the primary election.
Boland is new to county politics and although he has established a campaign committee, the MEC shows no financial disclosures at this time.
County Offices
The offices of assessor, public administrator and treasurer also will be contested in 2020.
Incumbent Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann, the lone Democrat county officeholder, will run for re-election in the August primary and has $474 in her campaign account.
Assessor Tim Copeland and treasurer Debbie Aholt have yet to establish campaign committees for 2020 contests.
As of now, none of the county incumbents face challengers to their seats.
State
Every two years, state representatives have to run for re-election in Missouri.
Four individual reps serve the residents of Franklin County in Jefferson City, and all four have campaign committees established and will run in 2020.
Thus far, only one of the four, Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, faces a challenger in the 110th District.
Bailey, the one-term incumbent, has $478 in her account.
If successful in the primary, she will face Democrat John Kiehne, Labadie, in the November general election.
In 2018, Kiehne ran unsuccessfully against Sate Sen. Dave Schatz for a seat in the 26th Senatorial District.
According to the MEC, Kiehne has $1,665 in his campaign account.
Other Offices
The other three lawmakers representing Franklin County in the Missouri House of Representatives have healthy balances in their campaign accounts with 10 months away from the primaries next summer.
Two-term incumbent Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, will be running for his third term in the House representing the 116th District.
He currently has $15,517 in campaign funds available.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, plans to run for his first re-election in 2020 and has $8,515 at his disposable to retain his 61st District seat.
Stat Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, will attempt to hold on to his 109th District House seat using $6,400 in campaign funds.