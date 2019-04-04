Exactly one year after the passage of Proposition P by Franklin County voters, another milestone has been reached in the $30 million renovation of the county jail and 911 center.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission was told the bidding phase of the project will begin next week and plans are on schedule and under budget.
After months of preconstruction meetings and needs assessments, the scopes of work and documents are ready for bidding in the next month before construction can begin in earnest in mid-May.
A mandatory prebid meeting for all parties interested in doing work on the jail project is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the county commission chambers in Union.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the highly anticipated meeting will give the county the first true feel of overall contractor interest in the project.
He added he hopes to get multiple bids on all of the projects to ensure the best competitive prices for the county.
Current Focus
There are several items that are on the front burner and will be addressed in the coming weeks.
Representatives from Navigate Building Solutions, the firm overseeing the jail project, gave the following list of items as priorities.
• aterials testing,
• onstruction risk policy,
• emporary generator rental,
• ain switchboard,
• itchen dishwashing equipment,
• Laundry equipment,
• vidence storage systems,
• nmate property storage,
• ignage/furniture, and
• 11 Dispatch consoles.
Bid Packages
The largest bid package for the jail project, a $6.6 million security and detention system, has already been awarded and is under construction.
That bid came in $200,000 under budget and had to be done early to ensure the vendor could supply the products in a timely manner to facilitate the aggressive construction deadline.
Other bid packages which are currently open for the jail project include general works, HVAC, plumbing, mechanical, fire protection and electrical.
The bids window closes on April 30.
The packages can be viewed under the Purchasing Department tab on the Franklin County website, franklinmo.org.
The commission has also agreed to continue the monthly construction updates from Navigate throughout the remaining phases.