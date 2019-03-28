OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced it has received a grant from Three Rivers’ Helping Hands Community Foundation totaling $3,500.
In an effort to ensure residents are provided reliable transportation to allow them to live independently in their own communities, Three Rivers Electric Cooperative presented OATS Transit with the check March 20 from its Foundation.
OATS Transit will use these funds to purchase tablets for buses in Cole, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Franklin and Osage counties in Missouri.
Officials said these tablets are vital for dispatching, scheduling and routing buses.
OATS Transit serves people with disabilities, seniors and the rural general public. The service provided are trips for medical appointments, work, essential shopping, business errands and senior center services.
“This donation from the Three Rivers’ Helping Hands Community Foundation is possible because of the generosity of Three Rivers Electric’s membership. Participating Cooperative members round up their utility bills each month as a way to give back to their community through our Change for Life program,” said Three Rivers Electric Cooperative General Manager Roger Kloeppel.
“We are grateful that organizations like the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve,” said Dorothy Yeager, executive director of OATS Transit. “Last year, we provided 1.5 million trips and covered 15.6 million miles statewide; over 100,000 of those trips were in the seven counties for which we received the donation.”
For more information about OATS Transit, visit www.oatstransit.org.