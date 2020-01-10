Union employees of the Franklin County Highway Department began the new year with no contract, but their current salaries and benefits will carry over until bargaining begins.
The union representing employees of the Franklin County Highway Department has filed a lawsuit against the county commission.
According to court documents, the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 148, is challenging the refusal of Franklin County to recognize and engage in collective bargaining, and the county has expressly stated it will not bargain unless an election is conducted.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says as far as he’s concerned, the highway employees are currently just like everyone else.
“As of Wednesday, (Jan. 1), there is no union,” Brinker said. “The employees need to hold a vote to stay organized and choose which union they want to represent them.”
House Bill 1413 made extensive changes to Missouri Public Sector Law and requires all bargaining units to hold elections within their membership to determine if they want the same union representation.
Brinker says the hold up in voting could be that the employees do not want to continue their relationship with Local 148, to even have union representation at all.
“All they have to do is vote on who they want to represent them and we can move forward,” Brinker said. “I think the local won’t hold the vote because they aren’t sure if the employees will pick them again.”
There have been two court cases challenging HB 1413 and a Boone County court has placed a temporary stay on the new rules until a final decision is made.
There is another court case set for trial in St. Louis County this month, which may revoke or keep the bargaining requirements in place.
Local 148
International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 148, business representative Doug Williams has stated support for union representation is unanimous, despite what county commissioners may say.
“There are 51 employees in the highway department, and all 51 are members of the union,” Williams said. “I think that shows support. These are hardworking people who just want to exercise their constitutional right to collective bargaining.”
Williams and Local 148 contends the county’s actions are illegal and as long as the Boone County injunction is in place blocking implementation of HB 1413, the current contract and bargaining agent remain in place.
Williams calls the county’s refusal to bargain a contract and the lawsuit that resulted as a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Lawsuit
Local 148 represents employees in the highway department, who are engaged in the maintenance, repair and construction of Franklin County roads and bridges.
Franklin County has expressly stated it will not bargain with Local 148 unless Local 148 participates in, and prevails in an election conducted by Franklin County, even though Missouri Public Sector Law does not require or provide such an employer-sponsored election.
Because of this impasse, in October, Local 148 filed a lawsuit claiming that by refusing to recognize and bargain with the union unless an election is held, the county is violating the constitutional rights of the Franklin County employees represented by Local 148.
The lawsuit states on or about July 31, Local 148 and Franklin County held an initial meeting to begin bargaining over a new agreement to replace the employee contract that expired Dec. 31, 2019.
Franklin County has refused to meet with Local 148 for further negotiations and has canceled all prescheduled meetings.
Around the time of Aug. 13, the county commission issued a “Collective Bargaining Policy” stating the commission will not recognize an employee representative in any manner other than by certifying the results of an election.
Local 148 has been certified as the representative of a unit of Franklin County employees by the Missouri State Board of Mediation (MSBM).
Local 148 and Franklin County have been parties to collective bargaining agreements since 2006.
The union also asks the court to declare the county’s new collective bargaining policy violates the state constitution and is preempted by Missouri Public Sector Labor Law.
Moving Forward
Although the employees do not have a contract, by law Missouri public employees are forbidden to go on strike so the leverage of work stoppage should not be a factor in the delays.
All of this is unfolding in the heart of winter weather season and the highway department is responsible for 800 miles of county roads, which could be covered by ice and snow and virtually cripple county motorists.
“The biggest thing we want to convey to the public and our employees is we respect them, the service and the safety they provide our citizens,” Brinker said. “As of now, I’m not 100 percent sure the employees want a union and I’m not 100 percent sure if they do not want a union.”
Brinker assured the public that employees would continue to report to work and assured employees they would continue to receive all of their full pay and benefits, but would not be represented by a union.