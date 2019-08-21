Although no new hepatitis A cases have been reported since last week, 1,668 vaccines have been administered at two separate locations since Aug. 12.
There are currently 68 cases of hepatitis A reported in Franklin County.
Mass vaccination clinics were called for after an employee at the Bob Evans restaurant in Washington was diagnosed with the virus on Aug. 11.
The Bob Evans organization worked closely with the Franklin County Health Department to set up clinics at its offices in Union, as well as offering a corporate hotline, 888-719-5061, for patrons of the store to be vaccinated at the Walgreens and CVS (inside Target) in Washington.
As of Monday, Walgreens had administered 661 vaccines since the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Two vaccination clinics related to the Bob Evans case were held at the health department on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, with 664 vaccines administered in two days and a total of 1,007 since Monday, Aug. 12.
Vaccines administered by the county are being supplied by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said with no new cases reported recently the hepatitis A outbreak is slowing down.
“This has not been pleasant, but it is being controlled and contained,” Brinker said. “I went over to the clinic and there were a lot of folks asking a lot of questions and there was a lot of volatility.”
Brinker added 431 vaccines were administered Friday, Aug. 16, and another 233 in four hours Saturday, Aug. 17, in direct relation to the Bob Evans outbreak. The remaining 343 were administered throughout last week at the health department, including 110 on Aug. 13; 94 on Aug. 14; and 11 on Thursday, Aug. 15.
A call to the corporate offices of CVS requesting hepatitis A vaccine numbers was not returned by press time.
Patron
Tina White, a Union resident who ate at the Washington Bob Evans on Saturday, Aug. 3, said the process to get a vaccine was very simple.
“I saw the info about the hotline number in The Missourian,” White said. “When I called I spoke to a live person and they told us about the hepatitis A outbreak in our area and national statistics. They also told me the chances of getting the virus from food were very slim.”
White added the Bob Evans representative was totally on board with her and her mother being vaccinated and at no time discouraged them from being vaccinated.
“I was on the phone about five minutes and they gave us the four-digit number we needed for paperwork,” White said. “They told me Bob Evans had contracted with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.”
Although she was not overly concerned with contracting the virus, White said both she and her mother have autoimmune diseases so getting the vaccine gave them peace of mind, and her mother consulted her primary doctor before getting vaccinated.
“Knowing that Walgreens was very busy and since I shop at Target anyway, I called CVS first before we went,” White said. “They said there were a few times they had a line, but the wait was short. When we got there we filled out the paperwork and there was a spot on the forms to put the four-digit number we got on the hotline.”
White said getting the vaccine wasn’t terrible and there was no pain or aftereffects.
The individual giving the shots also told them about the possible future need for a booster shot in six months and that Bob Evans would not pay for those shots.
Corporate Response
Speaking to The Missourian last week, Pam Ritz with the Bob Evans Risk Management Team said in the wake of the hepatitis A diagnosis of an employee Sunday, Aug. 11, Bob Evans is paying for the first round of vaccines for patrons who may have eaten at the Washington restaurant between Aug. 3-12.
Although Bob Evans is paying for the vaccines of those who call the hotline and get their visits to the restaurant narrowed down to infectious times, Ritz said this is just another option for those who may not be able to make it to the health department clinics.
Bob Evans will pay for the hepatitis A vaccines through Saturday, Aug. 24.