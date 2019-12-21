By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Franklin County Highway Administrator Ron Williams says county road crews fared pretty well during the winter precipitation event that blanketed the county earlier this week.
“We had the usual bumps and bruises, but no major incidents,” Williams said. “We did have a car hit one of our snowplows head-on, but the plow wasn’t damaged.”
Williams explained highway crews came in at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and worked through the afternoon. On Monday crews were back at it at 6 a.m. and Tuesday was spent mopping up a few problem areas.
“This was a pretty routine snowstorm,” Williams said. “The only problem was it didn’t come all at once. The second shot on Monday compounded things. The southeast portion of the county seemed to have more snow.”
Williams added the thawing and refreezing over the past few days made it more difficult to clear the roads in some spots.
Snowfall was heavier in the southeast portion of the county and crews have spent the latter part of the week cleaning up equipment and getting trucks ready for non-snow removal use.
The county was able to use two of its brand new dump trucks during this latest blast of winter weather.
Williams explained the county keeps a couple of its smaller trucks equipped with plows and salt spreaders all winter, but the larger machines have the equipment removed and added as needed.
“We can saddle up pretty quickly,” Williams said. “When it’s time to put the equipment on we have a ground crew that helps the drivers get their trucks loaded with equipment, salt or cinders. It’s pretty efficient.”
In many instances the equipment is stored in a way where trucks can simply back under it and after it is secured to the beds the front plows are also easily attached.
Cinders
For decades the county and other municipalities have used coal ash cinders provided free of charge from the Ameren Labadie power plant.
This will be the last winter the cinders will be spread on county roads.
The letter sent to Franklin County from Ameren states the U.S. EPA proposed changes Aug. 14, 2019, on the definition of beneficial uses for coal combustion residuals (CCRs) and due to the uncertainty of how beneficial use will be defined in the final rule, Ameren is suspending the use of ash for traction control.
Last year, the county used just under 9,000 tons of the coal ash cinders.
Williams said the county highway department has a large supply of cinders already stocked at all four of its facilities throughout the county.
“We do have cinders on hand,” Williams said. “Unless we have a very harsh winter, we will have enough for this season, but we need to put an eye toward next year.”
If the cinder supply runs out, or can’t be used next year, Williams said the county will look to use sand for traction on icy roads.
“If push comes to shove and we have to use sand, it will cost us,” Williams said. “I’ve been dealing with this for about seven months. We are still looking at the final determination by the EPA, which could be soon or years from now. Until then, we can’t get the cinders from Ameren.”
Salt
After a shortage last season, Williams said the county has ample supplies of salt to get through the next few months of the winter season.
“It’s going to take a lot more than a storm like this for us to run out,” Williams said. “We won’t be getting any more cinders after the supply we have is gone.”
Williams explained during an “average weather event,” the county uses between 100 and 200 tons of salt. At the current price, that amounts to $8,000 to $16,000 per event. When storage is at maximum capacity, the county can store about 1,200 tons of salt, at various locations, which is enough for about six winter storms.
Toward the end of the season last year the county salt supplies had dwindled to 400 tons. Williams added the county uses a lot of cinders to supplement the salt depending if the precipitation is rain, snow or ice.
Because of the high demand last year, the price per ton of salt had risen to $110 per ton.
To avoid any shortages this season, in August, after reviewing bids from several companies, the low bid received was from Champion Salt, St. Louis, at a delivered price of $82.43 per ton. Champion Salt also signed a cooperative agreement, meaning any entity in Franklin County may take advantage of the $82.43 per ton price.