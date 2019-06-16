An anonymous tip lead to charges against a Union man who nearly caused multiple crashes while fleeing arrest.
Derrick L. Howard Jr., 30, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Monday, June 10, with stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting stop by fleeing, all felonies.
The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop May 26 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol of a Cheverolet Camero driven by Howard. The vehicle had expired licence plate tags, according to a probable cause statement filed by the patrol in the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Authorities allege Howard evaded the trooper, who deemed the pursuit unsafe because the Camero was running stop signs and stoplights almost causing multiple crashes.
The Camero was later found at a residence on Melton Lane in the Parkway Village area after an anonymous caller contacted police. The owner of the home told the patrol Howard asked for help hiding the car, according to the probable cause statement.
Inside the vehicle, authorities located a loaded Ruger .45-caliber automatic handgun reported stolen May 1 from a St. Clair home. A single round was in the chamber and eight rounds were in the magazine, the patrol said.
During the investigation, it was determined that a 31-year-old man was a passenger in the Camero during the May 26 pursuit. The passenger contacted the towing company that removed the car from the Melton Lane home, looking for a set of keys he left in the Camero.
The passenger told the patrol that Howard fled from the trooper because Howard had a gun under one of the car’s seats and would go to prison if it was located.
The passenger jumped out of the vehicle when the car slowed following the pursuit, the patrol said. Investigators saw signs of road rash, small cuts and scraps on the right side of the man.
Previous Charges
In 2018, Howard was charged with felony drug possession for two separate incidents.
Howard also previously had fled from officers during attempted traffic stops.
In August 2017, Union police tried to stop a vehicle Howard was driving when he fled, nearly striking passing motorists and causing the officer to abandon his pursuit because of the risk to pedestrians and other motorists.
Howard was charged with resisting arrest, a felony, and misdemeanors for failing to stop at stop signs, failure to signal and driving while registration is suspended or revoked.
Howard also was charged in December 2012 with resisting arrest and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license and careless and imprudent driving.
In that case, Howard led Franklin County deputies on a high-speed chase before abandoning the truck he was driving.
He was taken into custody following a manhunt by Franklin County deputies, Washington police and state troopers. Officers found him hiding behind a house west of Washington.
Howard was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the 2012 charges.