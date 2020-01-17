East Central College begins the new year focused on developing the initiatives in its new strategic plan that will enhance the college and surrounding communities.
“The year 2019 will be remembered as a springboard for our current plan,” said ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer. “I will remember it as one of the most exciting and substantial years in recent memory.”
The strategic plan, along with new programs and the work of faculty and staff shows the investment the institution is making in the future, Bauer said.
SOAR to 2024
The ECC Board of Trustees approved its new five-year strategic plan, SOAR to 2024, in August.
“I am grateful for the countless hours of work that have gone into the development of the plan,” Bauer said. “I’m excited and incredibly optimistic about what’s in store for East Central College over the next five years.”
The college purposely sought feedback from students, administration, faculty, staff, board of trustee members, community members and business leaders to ensure that all stakeholders had a voice in the process.
SOAR to 2024 features a new mission and vision for the college, as well as a new set of values.
Five major strategies will help shape the future of the college. They are:
Pathways — Develop clear academic and career pathways with personalized support to increase enrollment and promote student success.
Partnerships — Strengthening partnerships with local high schools, higher education institutions and employers to drive intellectual and economic development in the region.
Employees — Create a culture of collaboration and learning to attract, retain and develop diverse and talented employees at the college.
Financial Strength — Secure financial strength in order to sustain institutional viability.
Rolla — Expand ECC’s presence and offerings in Rolla to enhance the college’s impact throughout the region.
The full strategic plan is available at www.eastcentral.edu/soar.
Dual Credit
Bauer said the college is continually looking for ways to provide more educational opportunities to area students, and one way to do so is by providing an earlier college experience.
The board of trustees voted unanimously at its Dec. 2 meeting to provide free dual credit classes to high school students who are on the federal free and reduced lunch program. The first chance for eligible students to participate in this program will be the upcoming semester that begins Jan. 21.
“We’re removing the barrier for those students who don’t have access to traditional financial aid, and we are likely not serving a significant number of students because of the cost of tuition,” Bauer said. “Students taking dual credit classes are taught in their high school by a teacher from their school who is certified in that discipline by East Central College. The college grants the student college credit hours upon completion of the class.”
Bauer said data show that students who participate in early college programs are more likely to enroll full-time after high school. Early college can shorten the time to degree and reduce the overall cost of higher education for students and their families.
The new program aligns with ECC’s strategic plan, SOAR to 2024, which calls for an increase from 443 to 660 early college (dual credit) students by October 2024.
Adds Sports Programs
The crack of the bat will once again be heard on the ECC campus. The board of trustees approved the recommendation to restart men’s baseball and add women’s soccer to college’s athletic offerings.
Women’s soccer will start in fall 2020 and men’s baseball will be on the field in spring 2022. The baseball program was cut in 2001 due to budget cuts after starting in 1974.
“I believe adding these sports will enable us to serve a wider population of students and help meet our strategic goals,” Bauer said. “The addition of the athletic teams aligns with our strategic plan, SOAR to 2024, by increasing yearly degree completion and the increase in revenue from the additional credit hours.”
Men’s baseball will have a roster of 35 players while women’s soccer will have a roster of 25 student-athletes.
“Our student-athletes have a higher grade point average, course completion rates, and graduation and transfer rates than non-athletes,” Bauer said. “There are three primary reasons for moving forward with these two sports: enrollment, student success and revenue generation.”
The ECC Foundation will spearhead a fundraising campaign to raise funds to upgrade the current baseball field.
Accreditation
A team from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) completed its onsite work Nov. 18-19.
“The team was very appreciative of ECC faculty and staff and the engagement demonstrated during their time on campus,” said Bauer. “The college remains fully accredited and has taken the positive steps to improve in the areas of assessment to planning to governance.”
The president said a lot has transpired at ECC over the last few years, and he’s pleased that the HLC team was able to read and hear about a number of significant, substantive changes that have occurred.
“The energy and engagement was evident throughout the visit, and is reflective of the work happening on campus every day,” he said.
Free Textbooks
During the summer semester, the college started a project to provide lower cost textbooks for its students and in some classes, the textbooks are free.
At a time when community college students spend an average of $1,400 on books and supplies each year, this lessens a burden for them, Bauer said. Many students have to use financial aid money or pay out of pocket to cover the costs.
“We are using open educational resources (OER) that are either copyright-free or have a license that allows for reuse,” he explained. “Students will get the same quality information at little or no cost.”
The idea began with the English Department where students were paying about $140 for a required textbook, Bauer said.
“Now, we’re using a textbook that only costs $34,” he said.
Previously, an ECC student taking general psychology, public speaking, general biology, college algebra and English composition would pay roughly $900 for books. Under the new OER initiative, the same student will only have $100 in book costs, a difference of $800.