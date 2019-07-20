The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has begun a new tactic so first responders have a heads up if they are treating a person with special needs.
The sheriff’s office began this past week giving residents stickers to place on vehicles to alert deputies, police, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders about a specific medical condition a person may have.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the stickers are another way for the sheriff’s office to help Franklin County residents.
“We are excited about it,” he said. “This is a great way to get notified when somebody is stopped by law enforcement officers, or during an emergency,
The blue and yellow stickers read: Special Needs Occupant With: and then there is a line where people can write the condition they feel first responders can be aware of, Pelton said.
It is recommended that people place the stickers on the passenger side windshield in the lower corner.
There are many conditions that people could write on the stickers, including a hearing impairment, a person on the autism spectrum, or someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia who may be driving without knowing where they are.
The stickers also could identify if a person is diabetic, or have other condition that require specific medication.
“We feel this is in the best interest of the county citizens,” Pelton commented,
He explained that having that information will be beneficial to know when responders arrive at the scene.
“If there is an accident, this could change the path on how we deal with the situation out of the gate,” Pelton said. “It could save a couple of minutes and during these situations time is precious.”
He noted that the sheriff’s office will be giving out stickers during safety and public relations events, or people can go to the sheriff’s office and pick one up.