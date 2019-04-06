The city of Gerald will have a new mayor and in New Haven the incumbent held on to defeat the former police chief.
In the smaller municipalities of Franklin County, most political offices will be filled by candidates running unopposed for their respective offices.
Two races of note are the mayoral races in New Haven and Gerald.
Gerald
Hillary (Haase) Ward was the winner of a two-year term for the town’s top job, defeating Brad Landwehr in the mayoral race decided Tuesday, April 2.
Ward received just under 72 percent, or 118 of the 164 total ballots cast in Gerald.
She will take over the mayor’s seat from Cary Parker, who did not seek re-election.
Gerald voters also chose Angela Koepe as their new alderman in Ward 1. Koepe received 68 percent of the votes, defeating incumbent Stephen Grgurich for a two-year term.
The vote total in that race was 79 votes for Koepe and 36 for Grgurich.
Fellow Ward 1 board member Ruth Haase (93 votes) ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term and incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Kent Richardson Sr. (42 votes) was unopposed for re-election to his two-year Ward 2 alderman seat.
New Haven
In New Haven, longtime Mayor George Panhorst was challenged for his seat by former police chief Dan Terry.
Panhorst, who was first elected mayor in 1999, defeated Terry by a margin of 63 percent to 32 percent.
Of the total 502 ballots cast, 315 were for Panhorst and 165 for Terry.
New Haven residents also re-elected incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Jason Addison over challenger Ray McDowell in a 79 percent to 19 percent decision.
The vote total was 190 votes for Addison and 46 for McDowell.
Incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Mark Wehner (222 votes) was re-elected unopposed, as was Municipal Judge Scott Fulford.
All of the candidates in New Haven were elected for two-year terms.
Charmwood
In the Town of Charmwood, the 22 registered voters were asked to choose between Don Schlitt and Robert Crouch to serve as its trustee for the next two years.
Of the small number of registered voters, none showed up to vote on Election Day and neither candidate received any votes. Neither candidate on the ballot even voted for themselves.
According to the Franklin County Clerk’s office, a trustee will be appointed to fill the position.
Berger
Lisbeth A. Fields ran unopposed for the Ward 1 alderman seat.
No candidate filed to run for the Ward 2 alderman seat.
Leslie
Leslie voters had have four choices for four trustee seats and only 22 total ballots were cast Tuesday.
Heath Simmons (seven votes), Scott Miller (eight votes), and Zachary Sparks (seven votes) all ran unopposed for two-year terms, and Jessica Hess (eight votes) ran with no challenger for a one-year unexpired term.
Miramiguoa
Although there wasn’t a choice for candidates for trustee, residents in that community approved a property tax issue by a margin of 57 to 42 percent, a vote of 19 to 14.
The ballot language read as follows:
Shall the Village of Miramiguoa Park impose a local annual real property tax at 50 cents per $100 of real property value upon all real property within the Village of Miramiguoa Park? The revenue raised by the use tax shall be allocated to General Fund purposes.
Also on that ballot, Carl Pritchett and Michael Schinner were elected unopposed for two trustee seats.
Oak Grove
In the Village of Oak Grove, Richard Ray, Birk Heimann and Michael Crow were elected to three trustee seats with no other challengers.
The trustees will serve two-year terms.
Village of Parkway
The same was true for Parkway residents with Robert Pelton, Jan Farthing and Charles Ball Jr. running unopposed for three trustee seats.
Sullivan
Despite being one of the larger cities in Franklin County, only a handful of Sullivan candidates filed to run for elected office and they are all incumbents.
Mayor Dennis Watz was re-elected as were City Collector Judy McPherson; Municipal Judge Dan Leslie; Ward 1 Alderman Tony Wessler; Ward 2 Alderman T. J. Carey; and Ward 3 Alderman Robert Maupin.