The Franklin County Jail/911 construction project is $100,000 below budget and there could be even more savings in the future.
An update on the construction progress was given to the Franklin County Commission Tuesday by Jennifer Kissinger from Navigate Building Solutions and a representative from FGM Architects, the two firms leading the project.
Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian the architects have worked with several staff members to address the needs of each component of the jail.
“It has been very good working with them,” he said. “They are very attentive to our needs.”
He added the last few weeks have been a whirlwind of activity to get bids prepared for the security and cell package due to vendor backlogs.
“It has been all hands on deck,” Pelton commented. “With the different divisions there are so many elements to pay attention to — things are going very well and staying within budget.”
Progress
According to Kissinger, the project is moving smoothly with final designs and some aspects already bid.
Since November, the date of the last public update, Navigate and FGM have:
• Completed the design development documents.
• Completed design development estimate.
• Awarded and performed the environmental investigation for Phase 2 of the project.
• Design has progressed to 50 percent on construction documents.
• Bid and procured cellular tower structure and foundations.
• Bid and awarded radio communications relocation.
• Cellular tower electrical package out to bid now.
• Detention and security package out to bid now.
• Drafting scopes of work for final bid packages.
Kissinger added they have just met with the city of Union on building and fire codes and both of those entities have signed off on all permitting.
She added an environmental sweep of the existing building yielded no asbestos and only one small lead concern on the loading dock that can be easily mediated. Also located were old light ballasts.
Milestones
As of early October, the schematic design of the jail construction and renovation was completed and design development was completed just before Christmas.
By the end of March, all bid documents are expected to be complete and the official bidding and awarding phases will take place in April and May.
Construction on the project will officially be at the end of May and continue for a year and a half until the winter of 2020.
Additional final renovations are expected to be completed by the following spring or summer of 2021.
Prop P
The funding for the jail project has roots two years ago with the genesis of Proposition P that was eventually passed in April 2018.
The half-cent, voter-approved sales tax is expected to generate more than $6 million per year in additional revenue.
The monies will be split equally with $3 million each year going toward the jail/911 renovations and the other $3 million funding law enforcement salaries.
Of the roughly $3 million per year expected for the jail, about $2.4 million annually will go toward debt service on the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.
Late last year, Franklin County took on the first $10 million construction bond for the project.
A second bond for $15 million will be issued this summer after the bidding process is complete and true construction numbers are known.