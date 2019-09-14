The new footprint of the Franklin County Adult Detention Center and 911 facility are beginning to take shape in Union after what seemed like an eternity of wet weather.
On Tuesday, Jennifer Kissinger with Navigate Building Solutions, briefed the Franklin County Commission on the progress at the jail site and what can be expected in the coming weeks and months.
Kissinger said this is an exciting time at the site since foundations are finally being poured and masons have begun constructing some of the concrete block walls.
Wet weather and unforeseen soil issues have forced 14 weather days at the site of the total 30 allowed in the contract.
According to the presentation Tuesday, the soil issues will be paid for by the contingency fund built into the project costs.
Currently, there are several projects progressing at the same time. Underground rough-ins are being put in place on the jail and footing and foundations are being poured for the new addition to the rear of the existing building.
Additional footings and foundations are being poured on the front side of the existing structure that will eventually house a new 911 dispatch center, emergency operations center and offices for the county emergency management agency.
Ongoing
In addition to the ongoing pre-installation meetings, procurement of furniture for the new and old facilities also has begun.
Late last month an order was placed for an evidence storage system for the sheriff’s office with a price tag of $114,950.
In early August, the $6.6 million security package for the new jail increased in price by an additional $50,800 when the county commission approved a change order on the prefabricated system to include two padded cells that will keep both inmates and deputies guarding them safer.
Pauly Jail Building Company Inc. was awarded the contract in mid-March for the total amount of $6,609,000 and will be performing multiple tasks at the jail over the next two years.
It was the first contract awarded for the jail renovation and was done early to make sure the system being fabricated would be done on time to keep the project on schedule.
The company, based in Noblesville, Ind., will fabricate and deliver steel cells by November 2019.
In September 2020, the company will work on renovation of the kitchen, laundry, dishwashing, trustee housing, weekender housing and women’s housing.
In March 2021, the contractor will complete work on renovations to the existing sheriff’s department and jail, and areas for the Emergency Management Agency, Narcotics Task Force and detectives.
Later that year, in June 2021, renovations will be completed for the sheriff’s administration and road patrol.
Footprint
Key improvements, including two-tiered prisoner housing and creating separate entrances for visitors to the jail facility and to the sheriff’s department, are highlights of the project.
When completed, the jail will accommodate 232 long-term beds; 40 beds for weekenders/work release inmates; and 16 intake and medical holding cells.
An elevated central control center will allow for maximized security and sight lines into prisoner dayrooms.
Once the 52,728-square-foot addition and a 9,550-square-foot renovation of the jail are complete, offices housed in the existing building can then be moved to new areas so renovations can be done there.
In the 38,870-square-foot sheriff’s office, separate areas for road patrol, administration, detectives and evidence are planned.
The Multi-County Narcotics Task Force also will have office space in the renovation and will move its headquarters back from Krakow where it has been renting space.
In conjunction with a renovation of existing offices, the county EMA/911 will receive a 4,845-square-foot addition to house a 911 dispatching center and emergency operations center.