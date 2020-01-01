Jim Grutsch says he is as comfortable in work boots as he is in dress shoes and plans to split his time almost evenly between the worksites and his office.
Grutsch, 67, was hired in November to replace the retiring Ron Williams and has spent the last four weeks learning the ins and outs of one of the largest departments in the county, and the more than 800 miles of roads he will be responsible for.
“The biggest compliment would be a resident thinking to themselves, ‘What a great road,’ ” Grutsch said. “Nothing would make me happier. I’m one of those taxpayers. I want to be accountable to myself and the other 100,000 people who live here.”
Grutsch comes to Franklin County with 35 years of experience in the transportation infrastructure industry with all of it having been in the private sector.
Most recently, he was a division manager for Sullivan-based West Contracting, which has done dozens of projects for Franklin County in the past. For about 20 years before that, Grutsch worked at his family’s asphalt business.
County Ties
Although new to the county job, Grutsch and his family have been county residents for more than 25 years and he is no stranger to the administration.
He served on the county planning and zoning board for 11 years, four of which were as chairman.
Both he and his wife grew up in the St. Louis County area and in the mid-1990s he sold his stake in the asphalt company and they moved out here.
“We sold our place in St. Louis and bought a 200-acre farm between New Haven and Berger,” he explained. “We wanted to raise our daughter in a rural area. Since then we’ve become very assimilated into the county.”
He added their daughter, who now works for the Lincoln County Health Department, attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Grutsch himself is an active member in the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight at their family parish in New Haven.
Boots on the Ground
Grutsch comes from a Gold Star family, having lost a brother in Vietnam.
Shortly after high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he specialized in electronic intelligence and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska in 1975-76.
“I told them I wanted to be on either one of the coasts, so, they put me right in the middle,” Grutsch said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my Air Force experience. It taught me a lot about respect and discipline.”
After the Air Force, Grutsch attended Forest Park and Florissant Valley community colleges where he studied engineering.
Getting Settled
Grutsch says he plans to spend about 60 percent of his time in the field out on county road projects and the other 40 percent in the office attending to administrative duties.
His role will be different from his predecessor’s as the county commission has decided to outsource most, if not all, of the engineering duties previously done in-house.
“I’ve met with the supervisors and employees and they are a great group of people,” Grutsch said. “I want to be there for them when they need to make decisions.”
In his previous jobs, Grutsch said he has led teams of up to 80 employees and feels he has a knack for management and seeing a project through to completion.
He also brings with him a knowledge of road construction materiels and supplies, which will be beneficial to the county.
Although he was hired after the 2020 budget process was completed for the highway department, he is confident he can work under the budget constraints.
“I’ve looked at a lot of paperwork and projects and I’m impressed with what the employees can do,” Grutsch said. “The equipment is well maintained also, and that plays a key role.”
Challenges
Grutsch said he sees two major challenges facing the county highway department. One will play out in the next few months, the other will be a longer term challenge.
“Right now we have to worry about if we will be able to get road cinders,” Grutsch said. “We have enough for this season, but next season could be costly for the county if we go to sand, which is not ideal.”
The other main issue he said was retaining and recruiting employees.
“The economy is so well, there are so many jobs out there in the private sector,” Grutsch said. “It’s hard to stay competitive with salaries. This is not easy work. There also are less younger people coming in.”
Grutsch will work side by side with Williams until April then will be on his own as the busy road season begins in earnest with several projects on the books already for county crews.
But first, he has to make it through the remaining winter weather season, which could be a trial by ice instead of fire.