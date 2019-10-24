A Gasconade County man was arrested Monday, Oct. 14, and New Haven police seized several grams of meth, marijuana, a firearm and other items possibly used to distribute drugs.
A New Haven police officer stopped a vehicle driving with no license plates in the area of Sunset Lane and Highway 100.
During the stop, New Haven drug dog, Jet, alerted officers of a suspected controlled substance in the vehicle.
The driver, John Blackburn, 49, Morrison, was taken into custody, police said.
Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Melrose Street where Blackburn had been staying. At the residence, New Haven police seized several baggies of suspected meth, marijuana, a handgun, “packaging” materials, drug paraphernalia and other items.
A woman at the residence was briefly detained and then released, according to police.
New Haven police said felony charges are being sought against Blackburn for possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Charges also will be sought for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle.
Blackburn was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail. He was released Tuesday, Oct. 15.