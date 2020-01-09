The new editor of the Christian News, based in New Haven, is Pastor Philip Hale, Omaha, Neb., who is serving as associate pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha.
He will continue in his present post.
Pastor Hale replaces the late Pastor Herman Otten, who, with his wife Grace, founded the weekly newspaper in 1962. Together the Ottens published the newspaper for 57 years. Grace retired a few years ago.
Pastor Otten died last April about an hour after editing and approving the Volume 57, Number 17 issue. He had been ill for a short time.
Christian News is a newspaper that covers current news in the theological world and secular arena, and how it affects local churches and the lives of their members. The newspaper is not an official organ of any church, but an independent publication designed to supply rank and file Christians with information needed to face the present crisis(es) in Christendom, a Christian News spokesperson said.
Since the death of Pastor Otten, his daughter Ruth Otten Rethemeyer has been serving as managing editor, and his son Luke is the business manager. The secretary is Naomi Finck.
Pastor Hale was born in Oklahoma and raised in Keller, Texas. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. After working briefing as an engineer in Austin, he attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Following a vicarage in Fredericksburg, Iowa, under Pastor Ron Koch, he graduated in 2007 and was called to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft, Neb., and later to St. John Lutheran Church in Lyons, Neb., as part of a dual parish. He was installed as associate pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha in August of 2015.
In 2007, he married his wife Aubri. They have nine children with No. 10 due in early May. The oldest child is 11. The Rev. Hale enjoys fishing, jogging, brewing beer and playing basketball.