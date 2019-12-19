Health officials are cautiously optimistic the hepatitis A outbreak that had plagued Franklin County all summer may be nearing an end, but a new case reported Monday is now being investigated.
Public Health Supervisor Tony Buel said the case was identified at Mercy Hospital Washington and he is attempting to determine if the female patient is indeed a resident of Franklin County.
Franklin County now stands at 81 confirmed cases. The cases have been reported at hospitals in St. Louis County, Missouri Baptist in Sullivan, St. Clare in Fenton, Mercy St. Louis and Mercy Washington, which has borne the main brunt of Franklin County cases.
The first case was reported on Jan. 2 of this year. Currently, there are 54 male cases and 27 female cases, ranging in age from 14 to 64.
To deem on outbreak as over, the county has to go 100 days without a new confirmed case.
Before Monday, Franklin County was one-third of the way there with 33 days of no new cases. The last case reported here was Nov. 13.
The high water mark for the outbreak was during the months of June through September with the highest number of cases, 23, being reported in July followed by 18 in June.
Investigations
Buel explained an investigation will have to be conducted as to where the patient resides and the case will be attributed to their home county, but it is hard to tell how long that will take.
“It may take five minutes, or it may take a week,” Buel said. “We contact the hospital and get as much information as we can about the patient and try to locate them. Then we want to know if they work in a high-risk field like health care, food service or day care to further isolate the spread.”
Once the patient has been identified, and vaccinated, they are asked to contact any of their friends with whom they have close contact and have them get vaccinated as well.
“So far, we’ve been able to locate every person,” Buel said. “There was one case who was hard to find, but they eventually called in. Everybody has been cooperative. Usually they come in and get vaccinated because they don’t want to get sick.”
Buel added all of the cases but two in Franklin County are tied together in some way.
Vaccinations
Buel credits vaccinations as the key to the rapid slowing of the outbreak.
Since Jan. 10, the health department has administered 4,092 vaccines with the most recent being given last Friday, Dec. 13.
Many of the cases being reported last summer were employees of food service establishments, and three county restaurants were closed temporarily due to employees testing positive for hepatitis A, leading to mass public vaccinations.
Last July, the Franklin County Commission followed several neighboring counties and passed an ordinance requiring food service workers at all 500 establishments in Franklin County to be vaccinated.
“It has definitely helped and we have seen great compliance,” Buel said. “Most places we’ve been have completed vaccines for all employees and a few places were just working on a person or two, but we haven’t been to every location yet.”
Buel added since the vaccines were mandated, there have not been any new hepatitis A cases in food service workers and no one has contracted the virus from food.
In addition to mass vaccination clinics offered by the county health department after employees tested positive, another restaurant in Washington offered free hepatitis A vaccines for customers who may have been exposed as well.
Despite repeated calls, The Missourian was not able to obtain the number of vaccines administered through CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, which could bring the county total well over 5,000.
In 2019, Franklin County had the highest number of hepatitis A cases reported in the entire state of Missouri.
Before January, the last reported case of hepatitis A in Franklin County was 10 years ago.
In the past two years, 326 people have been hospitalized for hepatitis A statewide and two have died.