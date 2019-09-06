Stephen P. O’Connor will be traveling state roads in Franklin and Jefferson counties to better familiarize himself with the routes.
That is just one of many items on O’Connor’s “to do” list now that he is the new Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) area engineer for the two counties.
“One of the first things I am doing is getting to know the whole area and know the roads,” he told The Missourian.
There are 2,200 miles of state roads within the two counties.
“It may take a while to familiarize my self with the roads,” O’Connor added. “I will visit projects sites to get a handle on them.”
O’Connor is replacing Judy Wagner, who retired from MoDOT Friday, Aug. 30, to be the public works director in Arnold.
He was hired less than one month ago. He attended his first Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting Aug. 26.
“It has been good. I really enjoy it,” O’Connor said. “Judy has taught me a lot.”
Background
O’Connor began his career with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation (DOT) in 1990 as a civil engineer I on construction projects. In 1992 he was promoted to Bridge Engineer I and remained in the bridge group for 15 years, he said.
In 2000, O’Connor became the chief bridge engineer for the DOT. Then he was promoted In 2007 to operations manager in the maintenance department.
He recently retired from St. Louis County before landing at MoDOT.
“I was looking for another job and this seemed like a good fit for me and my background,” O’Connor said.
He grew up in Illinois and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi in 1989.
O’Connor is a licensed professional engineer in Missouri.
“Everyone has been really down-to-earth,” he said. “I am from a smaller town and I wanted to move to one — I like small town people. They are easier to work with.”
Family
O’Connor and his wife, Kathy, are under contract to purchase a house in Jefferson County.
Although not a requirement by the state, O’Connor said it is important to him to live in the district where he is area engineer.
The O’Connors, who have been married for more than 29 years, have three sons: Andrew 27, Matt, 25, and Tyler, 20.
He added that Andrew and Matt both have engineering degrees, and Tyler is studying engineering in college. Their focus varies across the engineering field, O’Connor said.
Wagner Retires
Wagner served as the area engineer for 17 years. In 2002, Wagner replaced Dan Niec as the area engineer.
There have been many major projects in the Washington area under Wagner’s watch, including Highway KK improvements, Highway 100 widening to Interstate 44 and the new Missouri River bridge on Highway 47.
Wagner began her career with MoDOT in 1991 as a construction inspector. She became a resident engineer in 1997.