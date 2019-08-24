The use of an overdose reversal drug is trending up within the region when looking at the numbers of use in the first half of 2019 compared to last year.
The rise in use of the drug naloxone hydrochloride — known by the brand name Narcan — has been documented by Tom Nuernberger, EMS coordinator at Mercy Hospital Washington, who is tasked with keeping a record of Narcan use by partners in the areas served by the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit.
“Building a Partnership for the Community” is a collaboration partnership including the hospital, the task force and many fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies within the unit’s coverage area.
In the coverage area, there have been 188 patients administered Narcan from Jan. 1 through June 30. That compares to 353 people given the drug in 2018.
“If we continue on this path we will have a 6 percent increase over last year,” Nuernberger told The Missourian.
Quick use of the drug can reverse the effects of an overdose of both prescription opioid and heroin. Increased availability of the drug has prevented many more fatal overdose cases.
“More people are getting Narcan quicker,” Nuernberger added.
There are many times that Narcan has been administered to the same person multiple times, he said. A goal is for a user to realize how deadly heroin, or other opioids, are and stop using.
“It may take a while but what we are hoping for is people to realize this and that they can break the cycle of drug use,” Nuernberger said.
Over the past two years more first responders have been trained in its use. Most recently New Haven police officers have attended training sessions, and there have been follow-ups at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with deputies who previously have not attended classes.
Getting the drug in more hands is key in saving lives, according to Nuernberger.
For example, he said, if there is an overdose in the Clover Bottom area it could take an ambulance crew 10 to 15 minutes to get to the patient. But a deputy may be just a mile or 2 away when the 911 call comes in.
“That deputy sheriff can be there 10 minutes before EMS is on the scene,” Nuernberger noted.
He explained that there is a window of time that Narcan is effective, depending on how much of a narcotic was taken or the potency of it.
“Once they have stopped breathing, and their heart stops, those are the ones that have poor outcomes — if it is not given quick enough,” Nuernberger added. “There is a window of opportunity when it will work.”
In addition to first responders, there is an increasing number of family members of drug users and addicts who have Narcan on hand in case there is an overdose.
“There have been four documented times that a family member has used Narcan before EMS, police or fire have gotten onto a scene,” Nuernberger said.
Through tracking Narcan use, Nuernberger can see when there is a potent batch of opioids in an area.
“There are days when there are five or seven contacts,” he said.
“When there is a pattern, you can see when somebody gets a batch of hot heroin — the next thing you know we have multiple overdoses.”
Partnership
Before 2017 it was just ambulance personnel who carried Narcan. A primary goal of the community partnership when it first was formed was to get Narcan in the hands of more responders.
“I think the hospital has done a very good job supporting the three disciplines — through data collecting, dispensing for the agencies and medical direction,” Nuernberger said.
He added that the law enforcement agencies stepped up when they also began carrying and administering Narcan.
“They really jumped in with both feet,” Nuernberger commented, adding that the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office also has been a supporter of the partnership.
He noted that there are fire districts within the coverage area that do not administer Narcan because they believe that EMS will be on the scene of an overdose before a fire crew. However, those districts are considering training.
Varying Doses
According to Nuernberger, the doses of Narcan vary. For example, law enforcement and fire protection agencies carry 4-milligram doses. Half the dose, or 2 milligrams, goes into each nostril.
He explained EMS crews carry smaller milligram doses because they have advanced training and more sophisticated equipment to monitor victims of a drug overdose.
Narcan has been used diagnostically, which accounts for the discrepancy between the number of times the drug has been administered and the number of actual overdoses.
According to Nuernberger there are times that a first responder may not know what is happening to a patient and Narcan could help rule out an overdose. He added the drug does not have any negative side effects.