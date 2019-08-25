In the first half of 2019, males have been the highest recipients of opiate overdose reversal drugs.
According to numbers compiled by EMS coordinator Tom Nuernberger, Mercy Hospital Washington, there have been 125 men administered Narcan to bring a patient back from a potentially fatal overdose of heroin or other opiates.
That compares to 63 times Narcan was given to women. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone hydrochloride.
From Jan. 1 to June 20, there have been a total of 188 people administered Narcan by the partners in “Building a Partnership for the Community.” The collaboration includes police, fire and EMS agencies, as well as Mercy Hospital, within the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit jurisdiction.
There have been 272 “agency contacts,” which is higher than the number of patients because in some instances more than one agency responds to the scene of an overdose and administers Narcan.
The highest number of contacts was in January with 43. In February there were 29 contacts, 30 in March, 31 in April, and 20 in May, the lowest monthly total of the year. In June there were 35 contacts with people suspected of overdosing.
Demographics
The group with the greatest number of uses was ages 20-29 with 70 patients. The next highest age group was 30-39 with 54 uses. There were five times that a person aged 19 or under was administered the drug, 22 times for people 50-60 and 21 times that a person aged 60 or older was given the drug.
Nuernberger added that Narcan has been used diagnostically because the drug does not have any negative side effects. There are times that a first responder may not know what is happening to a patient and Narcan could help rule out an overdose.
Narcan has been administered to 175 white people, four black people and one Hispanic person in the first six months of 2019. In addition there were eight people whose ethnicity was not included in data submitted to Nuernberger.
The ethnicity data closely resembles Franklin County’s population as a whole, which is over 95 percent white.
Other Data
Of the 188 people given Narcan, an overdose was reversed 139 times, compared to 49 times that it was not. However, that does not mean there were 49 fatal drug overdoses. In some instances a patient was not on opiates, or other factors.
There were 132 people transported to a hospital following administration of Narcan, and 56 who were not transported.
Law enforcement officers were present 157 times, compared to 31 times there were no officers at the scene.
Last Year
In 2018 there were 353 people given Narcan.
The month with the highest use last year was December, and the age group with the highest usage also was 20-29, with 120 patients. The age group in 2018 also was those under the age of 20, with 14 times.
Last year there were 226 men given the drug and 127 women. The ethnicity compared to this year, so far, also is similar, with more than 96 percent of the time the drug was given to white patients.
Agency Uses
Following is a list of agencies that reported Narcan usage to Mercy Hospital Washington so far this year, the number of patients and the milligrams given:
Gerald EMS — four patients, 14 milligrams;
Meramec EMS — 42 patients, 124.5 milligrams;
New Haven EMS — one patient, 2 milligrams;
St. Clair EMS — 19 patients, 56 milligrams;
Union EMS — 24 patients, 48 milligrams;
Washington EMS — 18 patients, 57 milligrams;
Lincoln County EMS — 39 patients, 101 milligrams;
Washington County EMS — three patients, 7 milligrams;
Beaufort-Leslie Fire — one patient, 8 milligrams;
Boles Fire — 10 patients, 54 milligrams;
Pacific Fire — four patients, 12 milligrams;
St. Clair Police -— 11 patients, 56 milligrams;
Union Police — eight patients, 40 milligrams;
Washington Police — seven patients, 28 milligrams;
Troy Police — four patients, 24 milligrams;
Sullivan Police — 10 patients, 38 milligrams;
Pacific Police -— 10 patients, 38 milligrams;
Potosi Police — none;
New Haven Police — none;
Gerald Police, one patient, 4 milligrams;
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office — eight patients, 44 milligrams;
Washington County Sheriff’s office — none; and
Narcotics Task Force — none.