A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning for failing to follow the conditions of his bond.
Blake S. Schindler, 20, was arrested by a fugitive apprehension team in the area of Highway 100 and Washington Heights Drive in Washington.
Schindler is accused in the murder of Kenneth Allen Jr. at his home in 2016. He has been charged with second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
A three-day jury trial is slated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Franklin County Judicial Center in front of Michael S. Wright, 12th District judge in Warren County.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Schindler Wednesday, July 31, for failing to obey a judge’s order.
Schindler was a passenger in a vehicle located by detectives with the fugitive task force. The vehicle was stopped and Schindler taken into custody.
He is being held without bond in the Franklin County Jail.
Schindler was released on his own recognizance in May of 2017 to attend a drug treatment facility by then 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Gael Wood.
After the drug treatment was complete, Schindler was placed on house arrest where he has remained on GPS monitoring.
In October 2018, Judge Wright modified Schindler’s bond to allow him to leave his home from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to look for a job.
Allen, 70, was killed Nov. 3, 2016, at his home south of Washington.
The two other suspects in the murder, Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Sheriff Steve Pelton thanked agencies involved in the task force, including the sheriff’s office, members of the sheriff’s command staff, detectives with the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crime Unit and Washington Police detectives.
