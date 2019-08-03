A 20-year-old murder suspect who was given the opportunity to show he is a productive member of society is now in jail awaiting trial.
Blake S. Schindler’s opportunity for employment slipped away Thursday when he was arrested for failing to obey a judge’s orders.
The former Union area man, with an address in St. Louis, according to court records, had remained out of custody since May of 2017. He was released on his own recognizance to attend a drug treatment facility by then 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Gael Wood.
Schindler is accused in the murder of Kenneth Allen Jr. at his Washington area home in 2016. He has been charged with second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Schindler Wednesday, July 31, for failing to obey a judge’s order.
He was picked up by a fugitive apprehension team in the area of Highway 100 and Washington Heights Drive in Washington.
Schindler was a passenger in a vehicle located by detectives with the fugitive task force. The vehicle was stopped and Schindler taken into custody.
As a condition of his bond, Schindler was on house arrest, limiting where and when he could leave his residence. His location was monitored by a GPS device. He also was required to complete a treatment program, and report to a court compliance officer.
The initial bond conditions were modified in October 2018 to allow for Schindler to leave his home to seek employment. Court records do not indicate if he found work.
Other requested changes to his bond, including attending St. Louis Community College and working out at a gym, were denied last year.
Sheriff Steve Pelton thanked agencies involved in the task force, including the sheriff’s office, members of the sheriff’s command staff, detectives with the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crime Unit and Washington police detectives.
Court Dates
Schindler’s arrest comes less than a month before a three-day jury trial slated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 27. He will appear in front of Judge Michael S. Wright, 12th District in Warren County, at the Franklin County Judicial Center.
Before the trial, a hearing is scheduled on an “alternative perpetrator” motion Tuesday, Aug. 13, in front of Judge Wright. In an alternative perpetrator defense, an attorney will point the finger at other suspects, stating they had committed the crime in an effort to provide reasonable doubt.
Convictions
Allen, 70, was killed Nov. 3, 2016, at his home south of Washington.
While Schindler has been out of jail, the co-suspects in the case have already served nearly half of their sentence.
Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
They had been in jail since Nov. 4, 2016, and Wonish and Robins were credited with time served.
Schindler and Robins are half siblings. Wonish and Robins married while in custody Oct. 14, 2017.
Investigation
The medical examiner’s report indicates Allen died from asphyxiation due to neck compressions. The suspects allegedly bound the man’s hands and feet.
According to court documents, the suspects planned to kill Allen. The plan was developed in retaliation for an incident that occurred two days prior to Allen’s death when the victim allegedly took Schindler’s brother to the hospital as a result of an apparent drug overdose, according to court records.
Allen was found lying in a pool of blood with his hands and feet bound behind him in his home.
Court records state that Robins made statements to investigators during her arrest admitting that she was present at the time of the killing and that she participated in tying up Allen’s legs.
The suspects were located at a residence shortly before midnight Nov. 4, 2016, in south St. Louis County and were in possession of items that belonged to Allen, according to investigators with the St. Louis Major Case Squad.