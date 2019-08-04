The attorney for a 20-year-old murder suspect is building a defense to shift blame to others connected to a 2016 homicide.
Judge Michael S. Wright will hear an “alternative perpetrator” strategy motion Aug. 13 filed by the attorney for Blake S. Schindler, who is accused in the death of Kenneth Allen Jr., 70, Washington.
On May 7, attorney Joseph M. Hadican, Clayton, filed several motions on Schindler’s behalf, including the alternative perpetrator motion and motions to admit evidence to support that defense. Hadican also filed a motion June 6 to quash or suppress evidence. Judge Wright denied that motion June 18.
Schindler, Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, all were accused in the death of Allen who was found dead in his Washington area home in November 2016 lying in a pool of blood with his hands and feet bound behind him.
Wonish and Robins were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. They had been in jail since Nov. 4, 2016, and Wonish and Robins were credited with time served.
It is alleged that the three suspects planned to kill Allen. The plan was developed in retaliation for an incident that occurred two days prior to Allen’s death when the victim allegedly took Schindler’s brother to the hospital as a result of an apparent drug overdose, according to court records.
Schindler and Robins are half siblings. Wonish and Robins married while in custody Oct. 14, 2017.
Schindler had been released from jail in May 2017 on his own recognizance. He was arrested Thursday for failing to obey the judge’s orders, authorities said. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.
A three-day jury trial is scheduled to begun Aug. 27 in front of Judge Wright, 12th District judge in Warren County. Judge Wright was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case in Janurary 2018.
Shifting Blame
In an alternative perpetrator defense strategy, an attorney points to another perpetrator, or perpetrators, who could have committed the crime.
Groundwork for the defense may already have been laid when Wonish and Robins pleaded guilty Oct. 23, 2018, to Allen’s murder.
During the court hearing, Wonish denied that Schindler was present when he and Robins broke into the home, tied up Allen and then left.
Allen was found dead later that day by a man who went to his home to do yard work.
Schindler was expected to plead guilty alongside Wonish and Robins. The three defendants had been represented by public defenders, and all were offered the same deal of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. But Schindler’s family hired a private attorney, Hadican, who requested a jury trial on behalf of his client.
Wonish told the court he was “high” at the time when they broke into Allen’s home.
“I remember being high and blacked out,” Wonish said. “(We) tied up Mr. Allen and left him in the house — it was me and Miss Robins. No one else.”
Robins stated she remembers “flashes” from that night, including her and Wonish tying Allen’s feet with a lamp cord.
“You told law enforcement that two other people were there,” pressed Judge Wright.
“I don’t recall now,” Robins stated. “The first I remember is him being on the ground kicking his feet — I don’t want to say something based on assumptions under oath.
“I had overdosed twice the day this happened,” she added. “Tying his feet is burned in my mind.”
Following the hearing, former Franklin County Prosecutor Bob Parks told The Missourian that Wonish and Robins are shifting blame from Schindler.
“They are trying to protect him (Schindler),” he said. “The only problem is, now that Robins has pleaded guilty, we can put her on the stand — if she doesn’t testify we can use the statements she made during the investigations.”
Authorities allege Robins initially told investigators that she, Wonish and Schindler were together when they entered Allen’s home.
The defendants allegedly were in possession of nine credit cards and seven checks that belonged to Allen.
Civil Suit
Kathy Allen, Ken’s daughter, has opposed plea deals for the suspects, seeking harsher penalties for the suspects accused in the death of her father.
In March, Kathy Allen filed a wrongful death suit naming Schindler, Wonish and Robins. A fourth “unnamed co-conspirator” also is listed in the suit if any future defendant is named in the murder case.
In addition to Kathy Allen, Janet Allen, Ken’s wife, is listed as a plaintiff.
The two-count petition seeks punitive damages in excess of $25,000.
An announcement hearing is set for Sept. 26 in front of Associate Circuit Judge Dave Hoven.