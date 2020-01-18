Since its inception in 2012, the Franklin County Municipal Court has collected $3,820,086 in fines and court fees from tickets issued from the sheriff’s office, building department, and planning and zoning violations.
Included in the various fines which are associated with guilty verdicts, or those paying their tickets uncontested by mail, court costs are attached to each violation which are siphoned into several different county funds.
In 2019, the municipal court generated a total of $646,108 in total revenues from 6,000 tickets, an average of 500 tickets per month.
Revenue from fines was $592,686, court costs were $49,194 in addition to another $4,228 for the judicial education fund.
Tickets Equal Safety?
In 2016, there were 21 traffic fatalities in Franklin County, which was ranked seventh in deaths on the roadway out of 114 counties statewide.
When current Sheriff Steve Pelton took office in January 2017, one of his main focuses was to lower the number of roadway deaths in Franklin County.
That directive, coupled with full sheriff deputy staffing, led to a dramatic increase in tickets written.
According to numbers provided to The Missourian, 4,037 tickets were written in 2016, which contributed to $497,515 in total municipal court revenues.
In 2017, the number of tickets written was 5,961, an increase of 1,924. Traffic deaths that year dropped to 13.led to the highest year of revenues in the court’s eight-year history with $599,594 collected in fines, $53,484 in court costs and $7,822 for judicial education.
In 2018, the total tickets issued by sheriff’s deputies was down by a few hundred to 5,716, generating about $65,000 less in overall municipal court revenues.
Traffic deaths in 2018 doubled from the previous year to 26.
Last year, (2019) deputies issued 6,135 tickets and 6,000 were processed in the municipal court, generating the second highest revenues in court history at $646,108.
Also in 2019, Franklin County ranked fifth in the state for traffic deaths with 32, the highest number in the last seven years.
Planning and Zoning
In addition to the traffic tickets adjudicated by the municipal court in 2019, 44 planning and zoning violations were sent to the court prosecutor, William Eckelkamp Jr., but according to court documents, none of those cases were prosecuted last year.
In 2017 and 2018, the planning and zoning department sent 20 cases each year to the municipal court and 35 cases in 2016.
Court Expenditures
According to county documents, the firm of Eckelkamp Kuenzel, LLP, Washington, is paid an average of just under $15,000 per three-month period to prosecute municipal court cases for Franklin County.
On Dec. 13 a check was issued for $15,916; $14,880 on Aug. 2; and $12,660 on April 23.
The prosecutor’s hourly rate is $150 per hour and the contract states the county is responsible for additional costs, including depositions, long-distance telephone charges, computerized legal research, reproduction costs and postage.
The Franklin County municipal judge earns a salary of $26,360 per year for one court session a week on Thursday evenings.
The court also employs a clerk at $30,478 annually and the county recently advertised for an open position for a second municipal court clerk at 37.5 hours per week.
In 2019, the county transferred an average of $6,000 and $8,000 per month in collected fines to the state of Missouri for a total of $93,377.
Each year a balance of $50,000 is kept in the municipal court fund and the remaining monies collected by the court are moved into the county’s general fund.
Court Costs
In addition to whatever fines are issued through judgments, defendants also must pay a mandatory court cost of $47.50.
According to the Franklin County treasurer, court cost typically is $47.50 with $24.87 staying in the county and $21.63 going to the state of Missouri.
Here is a breakdown of where the money goes:
• General fund — 37 cents;
• Law enforcement training — $2;
• Law enforcement sales tax — $10;
• Prosecuting attorney training — 50 cents;
• Municipal court costs revenue — $11; and
• Judicial education fund — $1.
An additional $21.63 also goes to the state of Missouri. That breakdown is as follows:
• Crime victims compensation — $7.13;
• PA training and staff — 50 cents;
• Independent living center — $1;
• Motorcycle safety trust — $1;
• Head injury fund — $2;
• Spinal cord injury fund — $2;
• Peace officer standards/training — $1;
• Sheriff retirement — $3; and
• State prosecuting/circuit attorney retirement
— $4.
The dramatic rise in tickets in 2017,