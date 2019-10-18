On the heels of significant growth in the University of Missouri’s transfer student population, MU leaders and the state’s community colleges recently signed an articulation agreement highlighting their shared commitment to increase opportunities for student access and success.
The agreement ensures ease of transition to Mizzou.
“This agreement further strengthens ECC’s 50 year relationship with the University of Missouri and greatly benefits our transfer degree students,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president. “Students have a straighter path to easily transfer from ECC to MU.”
The average grade-point average for ECC transfer students after an academic year at MU in the 2017 fall semester was 3.59. The next year it was 3.62.
“Missouri’s community colleges play such a vital role across our state and in the lives of so many students and their families,” said Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright, who attended community college prior to transferring and receiving his bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Iowa.
“I know firsthand how a two-year college can lead to a premier university like Mizzou and promising career,” Cartwright said. “As the state’s flagship, land-grant university, it’s our responsibility to ensure that the pathways to Mizzou are clear and that we’re doing everything we can to support the success of all of our students.”
The agreement, signed by a dozen community colleges in the state, offers students who have met certain requirements guaranteed admission to Mizzou.
Requirements include meeting MU’s admissions requirements and having completed an associate of arts degree, an associate of applied science in nursing or teaching, or completing a 42-hour general education block of courses.
“The agreement formalizes our partnership that has been growing over the past several years,” said Brian Millner, president and CEO of the Missouri Community College Association and an MU alumnus. “I am proud of my alma mater for opening its doors to students from diverse educational paths, ensuring they feel welcome and putting in place supports to help them complete their degrees in a timely manner. This partnership is good for students, and it’s good for the state.”
Among the over 30,000 students taking classes at MU this fall, 1,192 are new students transferred to Mizzou from other institutions, which is a 16 percent increase from last fall. Nearly half of those students — 512 — are from Missouri community colleges.
MU leaders credit several supports for transfer students as key to the increase. Transfer Experience and Advising Mentors (TEAM) is a 10-week program that combines one-on-one mentoring and weekly group meetings to assist transfer students in their professional, academic and personal development.
In addition to a transfer center on campus, several colleges and departments at MU also have groups that assist transfer students in meeting others in the program, learning about campus involvement, and exploring undergraduate research opportunities and other resources.
“There are several paths for student success at Mizzou,” said Kim Humphrey, vice provost for Enrollment Management at MU. “Through partnerships with community colleges, Mizzou is committed to ensuring that all Missourians have access to high-quality and affordable education.”
The two-year community colleges included in the agreement are below:
• Crowder College
• East Central College
• Jefferson College
• Metropolitan Community College (all campuses)
• Mineral Area College
• Moberly Area Community College
• North Central Missouri College
• Ozarks Technical Community College (all campuses)
• St. Charles Community College
• St. Louis Community College (all campuses)
• State Fair Community College
• Three Rivers Community College.