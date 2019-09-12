There will be a Missouri Farm Lease Program Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at the Franklin County Extension Council Foundation meeting room located at 102 Union Plaza Drive in Union.
The fee is $35 which will include all materials and a light meal. Preregistration is required by Sept. 20.
Some of the issues to be covered include: when should a tenant pay part of the rent, how and when can a current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and rental rates.
“Farm leases are a popular topic given common current cash rent levels and volatile crop prices. Landlords and tenants need to understand the terms and expectations to develop a satisfactory agreement for both parties” said Ken Bolte, agriculture business specialist with University of Missouri Extension and one of the workshop presenters. “There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues.”
Topics that will be discussed during the class include: current cash rents in Missouri and trends; which items to discuss and include in a lease; terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally; recreational (hunting) leases — what you should be aware of; and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.
University of Missouri Extension will teach the program. The instructors will include a team of ag business specialists who have worked with both tenants and landlords for many years. The program will be presented by distance learning so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as the other sites.
Contact the Franklin County Extension Center at 636-583-5141 or boltek@missouri.edu for more information and to register to attend. University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all interested persons.