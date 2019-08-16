An O’Fallon man was killed Sunday, Aug. 11, on a motorcycle on Highway 100.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Kurt T. Allen, 33, was on a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 that was eastbound on Highway 100 at 6:02 a.m. when a 2019 Ford Explorer, driven by Steven E. Brady, 54, Plant City, Fla., pulled into the path of the motorcycle.
The crash occurred at Highway V when the Brady vehicle was crossing the highway and pulled into the path of the Alley motorcycle, the patrol said.
Alley was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with the Boles Fire Protection District. His body was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue.
Brady was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance with serious injuries, according to the patrol.
Alley was wearing a helmet and Brady was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.