A 55-year-old Pacific man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Douglas P. Falloon was on a 2014 Harley-Davidson at 8:03 p.m. exiting Interstate 44 at the eastbound 256 mile exit ramp and the motorcycle struck the rear of a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Kaner Celik, 37, Carnegie, Penn.
Falloon was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:05 p.m., according to the patrol preliminary report. His body was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by Russell’s Mortuary Service.
Falloon was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.