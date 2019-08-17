More than 500 hepatitis A vaccines have been administered at the Walgreens in Washington since Tuesday and staff expects the rush to continue through the weekend.
In the wake of the hepatitis A diagnosis of an employee Sunday, Aug. 11, Bob Evans is paying for the first round of vaccines for patrons who may have eaten at the Washington restaurant between Aug. 3 and 12.
Pam Ritz with the Bob Evans Risk Management Team told The Missourian the corporation is all hands on deck and leaning into the problem to help the public and the health department on many levels.
“The first thing people should do is get on the phone to our hotline 888-719-5061,” Ritz explained. “We have foodborne illness experts on staff that will answer questions on a case by case basis.”
Ritz said she understands a situation like this will cause the public to recoil from a business, and it is their duty to be part of the solution and attempt to regain the trust of customers.
“We are prepared to do that,” Ritz said. “Employee health issues become your health issues.”
She stressed to the public the hepatitis A case at Bob Evans did not originate at their restaurant, but they are taking all precautions.
“This is a really smart virus that can be contagious as low as 10 parts per million,” Ritz said. “It’s a survivor and even if people are washing their hands, but not quite good enough, it can be transmitted.”
Although Bob Evans is paying for the vaccines of those who call the hotline and get their visits to the restaurant narrowed down to infectious times, Ritz said this is just another option for those who may not be able to make it to the health department clinics.
She added they also understand each case will be different and require special consideration.
“If there is something as easy as a vaccine we can give to get out in front of this, we’ll do it,” Ritz said. “We’ve worked with the health department and know they have 1,200 vaccines available. This will just be another way to help and offer additional assistance to those who may need it.”
Walgreens
Ginny Bunnel, a senior pharmacy technician at the Washington Walgreens, said the store has beefed up staff to handle the increased flow of customers coming in to get vaccinated.
“We are open 24 hours a day, but we are focusing the vaccines between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.,” Bunnel said. “We gave a few vaccines Tuesday afternoon, but once the article came out Wednesday, it has been overwhelming.”
Bunnel added Bob Evans will pay for the hepatitis A vaccines through Aug. 24.
The public can’t just walk into the store and get a shot, they first have to call a Bob Evans corporate number at 888-719-5061.
“They will be given a four-digit code,” Bunnel said. “When they come in here they will fill out paperwork with the code and then we are sending all of the bills for the vaccines to Bob Evans.”
The hepatitis A vaccine is a two-part inoculation that requires a booster shot to be given six months after the first vaccines.
Bunnel said Bob Evans is only paying for the first round of shots and the customers will be responsible for the booster.
“Without insurance, the shots cost $118,” Bunnel said. “Anybody can come in and get one at any time if they pay for it.”
County Clinics
In addition to Walgreens, the Franklin County Health Department, located at 414 E. Main St., Union, hosted a hepatitis A vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, for patrons who may have eaten at the Bob Evans.
The health department also will be offering free vaccines provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday, Aug. 17
No phone calls or code numbers are required for the vaccine given by the county.
A call to Bob Evans corporate offices from The Missourian was not returned before deadline.
With 68 confirmed cases and one more probable, Franklin County has the largest hepatitis A outbreak in the state of Missouri this year.