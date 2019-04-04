There is concern locally of a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that could lead to more court dockets and more people failing to appear for hearings.
That’s according to Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker, who noted that Supreme Court Rule 33.01 can be interpreted several ways.
The rule goes into effect July 1. The intent is that nonserious offenders who can’t afford to bond out of jail have other options to ensure they appear in court.
“This is something we are looking at closely and the courts are looking at closely,” Becker said. “Within the rules is the process we employ to keep dangerous people off of the streets.”
Judges will make the determination of what alleged crimes are considered serious and what condition offenders must follow in lieu of a bond.
“It is taking the misdemeanor rule and applying it to everything you can imagine,” Becker said. “If someone breaks into a house, they could be released without a bond.”
He added that a defense attorney and a prosecutor will have different views on the seriousness of a crime. He suspects that the rule will be interpreted differently in counties across the state.
Supreme Court
In Supreme Court Chief Justice Fischer’s State of the Judiciary Address he said people charged, yet not convicted of a crime, could lose income because they are in jail and they can’t afford bond.
“Too many who are arrested cannot afford bail even for low-level offenses and remain in jail awaiting a hearing,” Judge Fischer said. “Though presumed innocent, they lose their jobs, cannot support their families and are more likely to reoffend.
“We all share a responsibility to protect the public, but we also have a responsibility to ensure those accused of crime are fairly treated according to the law, and not their pocketbooks,” he added.
According to Becker, any felony is a serious crime.
“We are taking the position that with any felony, by the definition, suspects pose a danger to the community,” he said. “In society, a smaller percentage of the population commits a disproportional percentage of the crime.”
More Dockets
Becker said the new rule will require additional court dates for already busy judges and prosecutors.
“There will be more dockets,” he said. “Anyone who gets locked up within 48 hours will have a hearing. If they can’t make bond, they will have a hearing within seven days.”
After the seven days, the judge must determine if the suspect can leave jail under a written promise to return to court. Judges will base the decision not only on the severity of the crime, but also on the person’s criminal record, employment and other factors.
Instead of bond, a judge can consider alternatives, including requirements of electronic monitoring devices, curfews, periodic reporting to officer of the court, medical or psychological treatments, and other options.
Under the new rule there also is the guarantee by the courts that a defendant can request a trial within 120 days.
That part of Rule 33.01 is viewed favorably by Becker.
“If they are locked up and can’t make bond they can ask for a trial within 120 days,” he said. “We are ready, willing and able to do that 100 percent of the time.”
Becker added that bonds are not an attempt to make money, but instead ensure that suspects return to court.
“There is no municipal court in Franklin County making money off of people locked up,” he said. “Jails aren’t operated to make money, not here.”