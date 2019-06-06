The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is expecting to see more child porn cases prosecuted locally instead of in federal courts.
Matt Becker, prosecutor, told The Missourian that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police forces in the county are highly trained in investigating and locating suspects involved in viewing, sharing and manufacturing child pornography videos and photographs.
“The local guys are better equipped at detecting and then catching suspects than ever before,” Becker said.
Becker’s office is currently prosecuting six child pornography cases, with over 30 charges, from 2018 and 2019.
That includes 24 felony counts against Clayton Daniel Clyde Portell, 29, who was charged last month in Franklin County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and 23 counts of possession of child pornography.
That investigation was begun by Franklin County Detective Sgt. Jacob Walk, a member of the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Earlier this year Walk was stationed at the sheriff’s office. Previously he had been based in St. Charles but worked many cases in Franklin County and the surrounding region.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, Walk’s position had been funded through a grant, but because of Prop P approved in April 2018, he will be paid by the sheriff’s office and will work in the county.
“We’re committed to the safety of children and that was a priority under Prop P,” Pelton said.
Detectives
Becker noted that it is not only Walk who is capable of investigating child porn cases, but many police forces in the county have excellent detectives.
“These cases are being referred more and more to local jurisdictions that are capable of handling them,” he said. “We have really good guys here capable and competent to complete a thorough investigation.”
Pelton commented that there has been additional training for detectives in his department to recognize intent crimes, particularly those involving children.
“There are a lot more electronic devices used today — gaming consoles, iPads, computers, smartphones,” he added. “We are hyper focused on the well-being of children so they don’t fall prey to an internet predator.
“We put our best foot forward to be diligent to stop anything before it happens,” he said.
Pelton said that internet safety is addressed by the sheriff’s office in the community, including through the Youth Intervention Program, through neighborhood watch groups and other areas.
Becker echoed Pelton’s remarks and stated that investigating child pornography cases is much different today than it was several years ago.
“Gone are the days that (police) might catch someone with a video,” he explained. “Now it is all online -and because of that there is a lot more of it."
Porn Cases
In addition to the charges against Portell, Becker’s office is prosecuting David E. Knowles, 68, on rape and molestation charges that stemmed from the initial charge of possession of child pornography.
In November 2018, Washington police launched an investigation into Knowles after a report of crimes “sexual in nature” occurred at a home in the 200 block of Carriage Court.
During a search of his residence, detectives seized numerous electronic devices, and printed photos of unclothed children in sexual positions, police said.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police, Knowles admitted during questioning that child porn was downloaded on his laptop.
Authorities are investigating crimes dating back several years.
In a third case Gage M. Cadotte, 25, is accused of sharing child porn from a computer at his Southwinds Circle apartment.
Cadotte was charged Feb. 20 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two charges of possession of child pornography, first and subsequent offenses.
A search warrant was executed Aug. 1, 2018, and multiple electronic devices were seized from the residence.
According to the probable cause statement, Cadotte admitted to downloading child pornography on his computer. At the time, Cadotte said he started viewing child pornography six months earlier and the last time he downloaded child porn was two weeks prior, authorities allege.
There are four possession of child pornography charges against Gary L. McGarity Jr., 50, Union, being prosecuted in Franklin County.
McGarity was charged in 2015 for incidents dating back to October 2014. A jury trial is scheduled in front of Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke Sept. 25.
Earlier this year, Brendon J. Lock, 38, Washington, was charged with three counts of felony possession of child pornography. The charges stem from a December 2016 incident when Lock was found to be in possession of videos and photos depicting child porn, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 in front of Associate Circuit Judge David L. Hoven.
Last year, Thomas W. Abbott, 33, was charged with furnishing pornographic material to a minor, a misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause statement filed by the sheriff’s department in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this year, Abbott engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a minor in the Union area between January and February. Authorities stated Abbott and the victim had been in contact since November 2017.
On Jan. 22, Abbott allegedly sent the victim a photo of a nude male through social media using his cellphone.
He also is charged with second-degree sodomy, a felony. Abbott is accused of “grooming” a 16-year-old boy and then having a sexual relationship with him.