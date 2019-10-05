Two more Washington men were charged for their roles in an alleged armed robbery at a Washington apartment complex last week.
Christopher J. Landrum, 19, and Ethan R. Blaylock, 18, were charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail. Landrum is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Blaylock, who is alleged to be the gunman, is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Landrum and co-defendants, James E. Benson Jr., 20, Cape Girardeau, and Grant M. Smith, 21, Washington, each pleaded not guilty to the robbery charges.
Police said three suspected drug dealers were lured to a Southwinds apartment Wednesday, Sept. 25, where they were robbed at gunpoint.
Police have not recovered the handgun used in the alleged crime.
Initially there were four suspects in the robbery, but during the investigation police learned of a fifth person who also was involved, according to Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. His name has not been released.
Authorities said three men from Gerald drove to Washington to allegedly sell several ounces of marijuana at an apartment in Southwinds.
The probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says Smith made plans with one of the marijuana dealers to meet.
The three men took the marijuana in a backpack to an apartment — they were then directed by Smith to another apartment also in Southwinds, police said.
Two of the suspected dealers got out of the vehicle at the second location, while the third stayed in the car.
That’s when one of the suspects pulled a gun on the dealers. Benson allegedly took the backpack containing the marijuana off of the shoulders of one of the Gerald men, police said.
The investigation led police to a home in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street.
According to Sitzes, police were in the process Thursday of getting a warrant to search the home when Benson and Smith fled on foot from the rear of the residence, and were quickly taken into custody.
Franklin County deputies already were at the scene to assist Washington police. While waiting for the search warrant, a Franklin County K-9 unit also responded to the scene to help search for suspects.
The other two suspects were not located but the backpack, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, “drug packaging,” an airsoft handgun and a large amount of cash were seized, police said.
Sitzes noted that a handgun was seized but it did not match the description of the gun used in the armed robbery.
He said the Gerald men and buyers did not know each other, but may have had a mutual acquaintance and discussed the alleged deal over social media.
Landrum Charges
A Franklin County felony complaint filed in June charged Landrum with second-degree burglary. He also was charged with stealing and property damage, misdemeanors.
Washington police said Landrum was one of six suspects who allegedly was at McLaughlin Baseball Field June 5 before 9 p.m. when two suspects lifted an unlocked roll-up door to a concession stand.
The suspects stole candy, snacks and beverages and then left the scene, authorities said.
Washington police said Landrum also damaged two soap dispensers in a bathroom near the concession stand on June 5 prior to the burglary.