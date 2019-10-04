A listing of the status of projects in Franklin County by the Missouri Department of Transportation (Mo
DOT) was given to members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee at their meeting Monday at city hall.
The listing was provided by Steve O’Connor, P.E., MoDOT area engineer for the county.
The status report follows:
Projects under construction:
• New Rte. 47 Missouri River Bridge – New bridge constructed to the west of the existing structure, with 10 ft. Bike/Pedestrian path. Awarded to Alberici Constructors for $62.9 million. Traffic opened on the new bridge Dec. 3, 2018, and overall completion date of Dec. 3, 2019.
• I-44, Rte. 30 to Crawford Co. Line – Pavement improvements. Awarded to N.B. West for $17,947,686.93.
• Rte. C, Rte. 100 to 50 –Pavement improvements in summer 2019. Complete closure for 30 days. Awarded to N.B. West for $3,197,114.99. Project is nearly 100 percent finished with a completion date of Oct. 31, 2019.
• Rte. K, Rte. 30 to Rte. 185 – Awarded to Pace Construction Co. for $2,495,000. Chip seal in combo with Rte. E and Rte. P (Jefferson). Started 9-16-2019.
• Rte. E, Rte. 100 to Rte. Y – Awarded to Pace Construction Co. for $2,495,000. Chip seal.
• Rte. H over Bourbeuse River –Bridge deck replacement. Awarded to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC for $1,718,537.15. Start work in August.
• Various Signalized intersections – Add reflective back plates at high-speed signal locations. Construction in summer 2019 Gerstner Electric for $71,375.
• MO 47, Third St. to Norwood Drive – Pavement and sidewalk improvements. Notice to proceed is May 6, 2019, and completion date is Nov. 1, 2019, apparent low bidder is Pace Construction Co. for $1,388,650.
• Rte. K at Meramec River – Riverbank revetment work. NTP June 3, 2019, and completion date Dec. 6, 2019. Pavement Solutions for $382,502.74 in combo with Rte. H in Jefferson County. Project is nearing completion.
• Rte. OO, 100 to Pacific – Pace Construction. Resurface. Two days of pavement repairs scheduled 9-19-19 and 9-20-19.
• I-44 –Sinkhole at mile marker 229 (between Sullivan and Stanton). Sawcut and remove asphalt and replace with reinforced concrete. Possible 24-hour lane closure.
Projects in design:
• I-44 and 44BL Gray Summit and St. Louis Co. – Resurface bridges FY20.
• I-44, Rte. 30 to St. Louis Co. Line and Business Loop, St. Louis Co. to Rte. 100 – Pavement and sidewalk improvements FY20.
• Rte. AD over Happy Sac – Replace bridge in 2020.
• US 50, I-44 to Progress Parkway –Pavement improvements and left turn lanes at East Denmark and Rte. EE. FY20.
• Rte. TT, 47 to EOM – Resurface and add 2-ft. shoulders in FY20.
• Rte. ZZ and Y – Resurface in 2020.
• Rte. AF and I-44 Interchange – Add a signal in FY20.
• Rte. MM, 100 to T – Resurface and RR curve correction in FY21.
• I-44 EB and WB at mile marker 257.6 – Repair rock slide in FY21.
• Rte. AJ, YY to 50 – Resurface in FY22.
• Rte. HH over Calvey Creek – Replace bridge in FY23.
• Rte. 30 and 47 over I-44 – Bridge rehab in FY23.
• Rte. 30, Rte. PP to St. Clair – Resurface and replace bridges over Pierce and Little Meramec Creek in FY24.
• Rte. 185, West Springfield to Rte. AC – Resurface and ADA improvements in FY22.
• Rte. 50, 47 South to w/o Independence – Resurface and ADA in FY22.