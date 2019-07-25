The Franklin County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association will host its annual Student Send-Off Celebration Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. at John G’s Bier Deck in Washington.
First-time Mizzou students and their families are invited to enjoy a free root beer float, pick up some Mizzou swag and have a chance at attendance prizes. Returning students also will be in attendance to answer any last minute questions and offer their words of wisdom for all the new Tigers.
Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling Kim Voss, 314-607-8073.