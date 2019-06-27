Important deadlines for livestock and competitive exhibit contests are approaching for the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which starts Aug. 8. Approximately 30,000 exhibitors compete at the Fair each year. Exhibitors will want to take note of the following upcoming critical entry deadlines:
• ociety Horse Show, June 28
• -H/FFA and Open Livestock Entries, July 1
• ueen Contest, July 15
• griculture -— Country Hams, July 19
• ine Arts — Amateur/Professional Division, Missouri Junior 50, Photography, and Porcelain, July 19
• ome Economics — Foods, Household Arts and Preservation, July 19
• quine — Draft Horses, Draft Horses Pull, Pony Pull, Gypsy Horses, July 25
• iscellaneous — Opening Day Parade, by 5 p.m., July 25
• griculture — Dairy Products, July 31
• iscellaneous — Barbecue Contest, July 31
Missouri Top 50 fine arts deadline was Friday, June 21.
More information on the rules and regulations for entry for the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which will be held Aug. 8-18, in Sedalia, can be found online at mostatefair.com/how-to-enter-premium-guide/.