The Missouri River Country initiative will host its first event of the year to kick off the summer tourism season.
Missouri River Country Day on the Bluff will take place at OakGlenn Winery on Saturday, June 1, from 1-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Live music by Kevin Renick Acoustic will begin at 2 p.m.
The event will celebrate the Missouri River Country region, which is the last 100 miles of the Missouri River from Hermann to the Confluence.
“We are excited to host this event and bring people out to experience the beautiful Missouri River Country,” said Carol Warnebold, owner of OakGlenn Winery. “The Missouri River and our communities are not only our heritage but also what makes this region thrive and should be celebrated.”
The mission of Missouri River Country is to guide others in experiencing the rich cultural heritage, natural resources, beauty, and recreational opportunities within our unique river communities.
The initiative began in 2014 through a collaboration of stakeholders and was organized by Dan Burkhardt, founder of the Katy Land Trust and co-founder of Magnificent Missouri. Missouri River Country grew from that collaboration and was officially launched in 2018 in an effort to bring together the communities and towns in the Missouri River valley and to get people thinking about the importance and value of this landscape and the natural assets of the region.
Their board is made up of representatives from the communities and industries along the Missouri River including tourism, agriculture, and conservation.
Additional events throughout the year are being planned by the Missouri River Country board and will be hosted in different towns along the river.