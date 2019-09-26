Missouri Preservation announced its 2019 Places in Peril list at an “Unhappy Hour” event Sept. 13 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City.
The list includes the former Emmaus Homes property in Marthasville.
Missouri Preservation also has a “Watched Properties” list for places that have garnered attention, but are still not out of the woods. That list includes Vitt’s Mill in Union and Starke-Meinershagen-Boeke Rural Historic District in Marthasville.
Places in Peril is an annual list of endangered historic places in the state of Missouri. These places are nominated by concerned individuals and decided upon by a committee of preservation advocates.
The Unhappy Hour event, held at the former Kemper Arena, served as the official announcement of the list, but also a networking event in which participants can help brainstorm for the future of these endangered places.
Each listed Place in Peril has an associated action item, a realistic task that attendees can accomplish that will help save these historic places.
Emmaus Homes
The Emmaus Home complex in Marthasville began as a seminary for the German Evangelical Church in Missouri. It later served as home for handicapped and developmentally disabled residents.
A campus of five buildings was completed here by 1859. Four of these remain in various states of repair, those being the Farm House, Bake Oven, Friedensbote (Messenger of Peace) Publishing House and the Dormitory.
The College Building itself was lost to a fire in 1930. The seminary was in operation at this site until 1883, when it moved to St. Louis and eventually became Eden Seminary.
In 1893, the campus in Marthasville became known as the Emmaus Asylum for Epileptics and Feeble Minded. The campus grew to a total of eight substantial buildings including a chapel, by 1928.
In more recent years the religious denomination became the United Church of Christ and the two campuses the church body owned — this one in Warren County for men, and the other in St. Charles County for women — became known simply as the Emmaus Homes.
Missouri Preservation said this is an important historic site, having been constructed by some of the tens of thousands of Germans who emigrated here beginning in the 1830s. In the area the first Evangelical church west of the Mississippi was constructed, and this marked the beginning of the Synod of the west, known as Der Deutsche Evangelisch Kirchenverein des Westens.
The buildings in the complex are unique in that they are of sturdy limestone construction in varying German styles by German immigrants. They are representative of the tenacity of some of Missouri’s earliest Germans, and are unique in that most are original with very few modifications over the years.
Through the years the approach toward caring for the handicapped and developmentally disabled also has changed, and care for the residents at Emmaus has shifted from large institutional settings to smaller group homes. Emmaus has listed the campus for sale and it is hoped that listing on the Places in Peril will bring it to the attention of a preservation-minded developer.
Other properties on the Places in Peril list are as follows:
Alta Vista Christian Church, Kansas City — The church was constructed in 1931 by the Mexican Christian Institute in Kansas City, whose congregation has served the area since 1917.
Carter County Courthouse, Van Buren — It began as a post-and-beam building which was completed in October 1871. In 1936, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) funded a substantial addition to the east end of the building and added a cobblestone cladding to the entire structure, both old and new.
Galloway, Springfield area — The former village of Galloway and the neighboring Sequiota Park have a rich history thanks to their location along the Highway 60/65 corridor, the Frisco-Chadwick Flyer rail line, and as the site of the Ash Grove White Lime Works.
Hall of Waters, Excelsior Springs — The Hall of Waters was built in 1934 as Public Works Administration Project No. 5252 on the site of Siloam Spring (originally known as Excelsior Spring). At its height, the project was considered the most outfitted health resort in the state and possibly the region.
Holloway House, Rolla — The Holloway House was once part of a 250-acre cattle farm owned and operated by Col. George Holloway. An entrepreneur, philanthropist and real estate magnate, Holloway would shape the growth of Rolla while he resided at this house. Constructed circa 1900 for Benjamin Knapp, the house and property were purchased by Holloway in 1902.
Katz Drugstores, Springfield and Kansas City — Katz Drug Company was founded in 1914 by newspaper and fruit stand owners Mike and Issac Katz. The first two stores were located in Kansas City and over 57 years the business would branch out to 65 stores in five states. Springfield Store No. 46 was occupied by CVS until the chain closed the store in April 2019. While the Main and Westport store in Kansas City has had various tenants over the years, the most recent owner, Redeemer Fellowship, purchased the building at auction.
Second Baptist Church, St. Louis — The imposing Second Baptist Church at 500 North Kingshighway in the city of St. Louis was constructed in 1907.
Shanley Building, Clayton — The Shanley Building, built in 1935, was the first International Style building in St. Louis and the central Midwest.
De Hodiamont House, St. Louis — The de Hodiamont House was built as a farmhouse in 1829 by Baron Emanuel de Hodiamont, a Belgian Trappist monk who came to St. Louis in 1803.
Sara Lou Café, St. Louis — The building was constructed in 1906 and is situated at the corner of Sara and St. Louis avenues in the Greater Ville Neighborhood in the city of St. Louis. Westland Acres, Wildwood — Westland Acres is a residential subdivision of approximately 130 acres on the border of the villages of Chesterfield and Wildwood in suburban west St. Louis County. It contains a handful of two- and three-bedroom wood frame homes tucked into the woods along Church Road, and is anchored on the western edge of the subdivision by the Union Baptist Church.
Capitol Avenue Historic District, Jefferson City — The Capitol Avenue Historic District includes over 100 properties on nine city blocks near the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The buildings in the District continue to reflect development of the neighborhood from 1830 to 1945, and retain a high degree of integrity from its various periods of development.
Land Reutilization Authority (LRA) Buildings, city of St. Louis — The LRA owns over 11,200 parcels of property. LRA estimates that there are approximately 6,200 buildings on these various properties, both commercial and residential, constructed between 1870 and 1950.
‘Watched Properties’
The “Watched Properties” list for places include:
The Barbagallo House, Kimmswick;
The Burlington Northern Depot, Bethany;
Kansas City Board of Education and Library Building, Kansas City;
Old Nevada Post Office Building, Nevada;
Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge, Hazelgreen area;
Historic Resources at Missouri State Parks, statewide;
Former Lincoln School, Jackson;
Henry Miller House, Bloomfield; and
The Russell Hotel, Charleston.