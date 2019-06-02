Area residents traveling to the St. Louis area this weekend will see river levels at their highest point since The Great Flood of 1993.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet on Tuesday, June 4, and remain at that level for about three days before beginning to fall to more stable levels by June 10.
The high-water mark in the same area in 1993 was 49.6 feet, which is the highest level ever recorded.
The Corps assured residents they are highly confident in the levees east of St. Louis and said there have been $75 million in repairs and reinforcements since the Great Flood 26 years ago.
Levees protecting towns on the east side of the river adjacent to the city of St. Louis are classified as industrial and were built to 52 feet during World War II to protect a major Union Pacific intermodal rail yard key to the war effort after a devastating flood hit the area in 1943.
At a meeting held Thursday evening in Dupo, Ill., the Corps of Engineers and local emergency management agencies advised residents if the river rises to a level of 47 feet, voluntary evacuations will begin from Cahokia, Ill. south to the Monroe County line.
Further south in Monroe County, Ill., residents of the town of Valmeyer and the Columbia bottoms just southeast of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge have been under voluntary evacuation since the beginning of the week.
A 1993 levee breach in Valmeyer brought national attention when a video of the Gummersheimer farm was broadcast thousands of times being washed away by flood waters that destroyed 90 percent of the town.
Since then, the Federal Emergency Management Agency built a new town on top of the river bluffs, but many stalwart residents rebuilt and stayed in the bottoms.
Levees in that area are 48 feet in height and there are concerns of water overtopping, which would drop water levels in the St. Louis area.
Another flooding concern in the St. Louis Metro-East is the heavy industrial and chemical production area of Sauget, Ill., which if flooded could bring about a catastrophic hazardous chemical emergency.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated 400 National Guard troops and dozens were expected to arrive in the Metro-East to guard and monitor the levee system from St. Louis south.