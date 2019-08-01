The NCADA (National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse-St. Louis Area) will hold a youth mental health first-aid information and training session Thursday, Sept. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NCADA Franklin County office, located at 3033 Highway A, Suite 103, Washington.
“It’s important to clarify it’s a first aid type of training,” said Julie Hook, director of the HOPE (Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education) for Franklin County Coalition.
HOPE is a division of Foundations for Franklin County, an organization that works closely with the NCADA.
Hook likened the training to CPR. She said if a person were to crash their vehicle, someone with CPR training could assist until professional help arrived.
Mental health first aid provides the same principle, she said, to assist someone in need with the correct skills until professional help can be administered or the situation is resolved.
The free program emphasizes both prevention methods and how to navigate a mental health crisis such as suicide.
The one-day training class will teach how to identify and provide initial assistance to teenagers struggling with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, psychosis and substance use disorders.
Hook stressed the need to address and be cognizant of mental health in teenagers as a method of prevention. She said half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and three-fourths by age 24.
The training will teach participants to recognize basic warning signs and symptoms of the most common mental health problems among youth and how to react appropriately to crises.
Hook said such emergency preventive measures are so important to know and recognize because suicide is the second leading cause of death in America’s youth (age 15-19) behind accidents, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
She also emphasized mental health illness encompasses much more that suicidal thoughts. The first-aid training also will cover how to help teens with substance abuse disorders.
According to Hook, about 50 percent of teens with depression or anxiety also have substance abuse problems. She stressed neither is a necessary precursor of the other, but are rather closely related.
“We also know the younger a person is introduced to a substance the more likely it will lead to an addiction,” she said.
The training also will cover resources youth can obtain and utilize in the community to combat harmful mental health disorders such as the Transitional Counseling Program at the NCADA office, Preferred Family Health Care in Union, Compass Health at the Crider Health Center in Union, resources at Mercy Hospital, suicide hotline numbers, and others.
The NCADA and the mental health first-aid program work to reduce the stigma around mental health disorders and rewrite the language used to discuss the topic. Hook hopes that programs like the youth mental health first aid will encourage discussion about the issue and open up doors for teens to seek help from adults and professionals.
The class is open to anyone over the age of 18, but especially recommended for adults who work regularly with teenagers ages 12-18.
“We encourage anyone who wants to save lives to learn how,” she said.
The free training session will provide all necessary materials as well as snacks and lunch. Registration is required and available at the NCADA’s website, under the events page, or at ncada-stl.org/event/youth-mental-health-first-aid-training-franklin-county-2.
For more information, visit the NCADA’s website at ncada-stl.org or call Julie Hook with the HOPE for Franklin County office at 636-239-7652.