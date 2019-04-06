On Tuesday, voters across Franklin County chose returning and new members for numerous school boards and in one district a tie will still need to be decided.
Franklin County R-II
In the Franklin County R-II District, five people were vying for two seats on the school board serving the New Haven area.
Of the total 321 votes cast in that race, Christine Groppe received the most votes with 108, but both Nathan Parmentier and Kelly Thiess collected 68 votes each.
Donna Meyer received 45 votes and Audrey Freitag collected 32.
According to the Franklin County Clerk’s office, no decision on the tie will be made until the election is certified next Tuesday, April 9.
At that time, the clerk, candidates and representatives from the school district will meet to discuss how best to decide the tied results.
Meramec Valley R-III
In what was the largest selection of candidates on the April 2 ballot, six people filed for two seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board.
From the large field, voters selected Tim Richardson and Louis Vondera to serve three-year terms on the school board serving the city of Pacific and other smaller communities.
Of the total 2,742 votes cast in that race, Richardson received 883 (32 percent) and Vondera collected 680 (24 percent).
Washington
There was no contest for the Washington School Board Tuesday because only two candidates filed for the two open seats. Jason Oesterly received a total of 3,415 votes from residents of Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties and Matt Wilson received 4,166.
Both men will be sworn into office later this month.
St. Clair
For the St. Clair R-13 School Board, incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadwick were re-elected for two seats on the board.
Union
There was no election for the Union R-XI Board of Education. Incumbent Karen Tucker and Bernard (Ben) Everett Fox were the only two candidates to file. They were seated at the April board meeting. Former board member Valorie Steinbeck opted not to run again.
Lonedell R-XIV
There were less candidates, but there was still a race for seats on the Lonedell R-XIV School Board.
Voters in that school district selected Daniel Short, James Heidman to fill the three-year terms on that board.
Of the total 448 ballots cast, Heideman received 172 and Short received 164.
Strain-Japan R-XVI
Two people, Matthew Stewart and Kari Schatz, were elected to three-year seats on the Strain-Japan R-XVI School Board.
No candidates filed for a seat for another two-year unexpired school board seat on that board.
New Haven
Three people, Michelle Otten, Tim Schunk, and Leanne Bauer, were running to fill two seats on the New Haven School Board.
Of the 886 total ballots in that race, Otten was top vote-getter with 317 and Bauer received 286 to win a three-year term.
Sullivan
Three people were also running for two seats on the Sullivan School Board.
Voters selected Randy Stack and Robby Berti to serve three-year terms.
Of the total 559 ballots cast, Stack received 199 and Berti collected 188 votes.