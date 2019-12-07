The MU Extension will host two meetings on updates to the 2018 Farm Bill Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the East Central College Training Center, Building No. 7, in room 114.
The first meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. The Training Center is located on the south side of campus in Union.
A MU Extension specialist will review farm price outlook information and introduce a decision aid tool developed by ag economists at Texas A&M University.
The software can take individual farm data along with price projections selected by the farmer to compare which option would be best for each farm unit.
This tool was developed to aid farmers in making the decision to sign up for ARC or PLC on their farm.
The meetings are free and the same information will be provided at each meeting. University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all interested persons.
Franklin County Ag Business Specialist Ken Bolte encourages all producers to contact their local FSA office with questions specific to their farm or ranch.