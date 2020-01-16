Three Franklin County applicants are among the 86 licenses backed by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities.
DHSS announced Friday it has begun the process of issuing licenses for marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Two Washington area applicants were approved by DHSS. Noah’s Arc Foundation, located at lot 12 of the Heidmann Industrial Park, and MR 5025 OH100, located at 5025 Old Highway 100, were approved.
Also approved was SLCC, located at 1456 Hoelzer Court in Pacific.
DHSS said the 86 facilities that were approved met all eligibility requirements. All the facilities were the top-scoring based on the program’s rules.
The facilities were expected to receive notifications of approval. Notifications of application denial were issued as well.
DHSS has posted the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility applicants to its website.
While three area applicants were approved, six others were denied. Elevated Farms, St. Clair; LSA314, St. Clair; Trinity Manufacturing MO, Gerald; 4M Therapeutics, Leslie, NovaLux Labs, Oak Grove; and MWM Industries, Robertsville, all were denied.
Medical Marijuana Background
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
DHSS has been tasked with implementing the new law, which states Missouri will issue ID cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows patients or to six marijuana plants and purchase marijuana from a registered dispensary.
Those cards can be applied for, and some have been issued, but legal medical marijuana is not available for purchase. The state is still in the process of approving industries related to the medical legalization.
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses — 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s eight congressional districts.
The names of dispensaries have not yet been released. There are 14 applications for dispensaries being sought in Franklin County. That includes four stores in Washington, five in Pacific, two dispensaries in both Union and St. Clair, and one in Sullivan.
The infused-products is the fourth list of approved applicants released by DHSS in recent weeks. DHSS also has notified applicants for cultivation facilities, transportation facilities and laboratory testing facilities.
No Franklin County applicants had been approved by DHSS prior to Friday’s infusion announcement. There were no applications filed for testing labs in Franklin County.
The state also released the names and locations of 21 medical marijuana transportation facilities certifications approved, including nearby facilities in Eureka and Truesdale. There were no applications sought for transportation businesses in Franklin County.
There were 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities given certification by the state. All 13 permit applications to grow medical marijuana in Franklin County were rejected.
According to the DHSS, denials were issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualifications, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal.