A community event centered on medical marijuana and its effect on the region was held by the Franklin County Coalition’s HOPE organization Wednesday evening.
The HOPE (Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education) event drew nearly 50 people, according to program director Julie Hook.
“Whenever we do any kind of community education event, we hope to fill the room. We believe what we are sharing is important,” Hook said.
Medical Marijuana Education
Two speakers split the time of the hourlong event.
Stacie Zellin, community educator with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (NCADA), spoke about medical marijuana and its effect in communities across the United States.
Zellin started off her presentation about how the NCADA formed its position. She said that she would speak about marijuana concentrates and how to understand its concerns regarding medical marijuana.
“We sat down as an organization to see where we stand on this,” Zellin said. “We need to sort through some of the information to make sure we have a strong position on this. We are a prevention agency, we focus on substance-abuse prevention. So you might think that would have us leaning one way, but we present information that follows science.”
She said the organization didn’t want to take the position of being outright against marijuana, referring to the movie “Reefer Madness” from the 1930s. But the NCADA wouldn’t take a stance favoring medical or recreational marijuana use either — it wants to remain in the middle.
Hook said Zellin spoke about the components cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD is extracted from hemp plants and are not supposed to give off psychoactive symptoms. THC is what gives off the “high” sensation.
During the presentation, Zellin spoke about the increase of THC in marijuana from the 1960s to the present. In the ’60s, Zellin said THC was around 1-2 percent total. In 1995, THC was up to about 3.75 percent. Zellin said currently THC can be nearly 30 percent or more.
According to Hook, Zellin also spoke about the benefits of medical marijuana and how it can help with illnesses. She gave examples of FDA-approved drugs that contain marijuana components.
“We as a prevention group at HOPE and the NCADA as a great resource center for the region, are excited about any opportunity to address people about their sickness,” Hook said. “She did a really good job.”
Zellin added that when she goes into a classroom to speak with students, she doesn’t say marijuana is good, bad or wrong. She gives them the facts.
“I think Stacie does a good job of sharing an overview of this drug. What are the major components of it, what we know about it and what we don’t know,” Hook said.
Information about the NCADA can be found at ncada-stl.org.
Medical Marijuana Regulation
Lyndall Fraker, director of the section for medical marijuana regulation under the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), spoke about Amendment 2.
The amendment legalized marijuana use for medical purposes, created a marijuana sales tax at 4 percent and will spend tax revenue on health care services for veterans.
Fraker explained how the department created policy, sought community and professional input, published the information and the licensing process for businesses.
Information about medical marijuana can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
Fraker said that these meetings are good for the community and that he has seen an increase since the amendment passed.
“It seems that certainly people are curious about medical marijuana and how the industry may affect our state and nation,” Fraker said. “We continually get calls from various groups and organizations to present our rules and regulations for medical marijuana.”
Next Meeting
At the end of the presentations, attendees were able to ask questions.
“I was really impressed with our community members,” Hook said. “We had people who were able to share their genuine concerns about public health and the introduction to this drug as a medicine and the process at which it was done.”
Others in favor of the amendment also spoke.
“We had a couple of people who said they believe this is a good thing for health, and that it helped them,” Hook said.
The next meeting will be Dec. 18 and the topic will be opioids.
“We haven’t narrowed the specific subject within that topic,” Hook said.
HOPE is looking at other venue options for the next meeting.
For more information about HOPE, visit foundationsforfranklincounty.org.