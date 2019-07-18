A 67-year-old Marthasville man was killed Friday when the truck he was a passenger in hydroplaned and then overturned in a water-filled ditch.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states Michael D. Smith was a passenger in a 1997 Ford F-250 driven by Patrick A. Lamke, 29, Marthasville, that traveled into standing water on Highway 94 at Pinckney Bottom Road about 5:12 p.m.
The truck hydroplaned, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch, the patrol said.
Both men were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington where Smith was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m., according to the patrol.
Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts, the report states. Lamke sustained minor injuries.