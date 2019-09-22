A Marthasville man was arrested and is being held without bond for allegedly striking a woman and causing a severe head injury.
Billy L. Wagner II, 44, Marthasville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault. He also is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm after law enforcement found signs of marijuana distribution at his residence.
Warren County deputies met with a woman Sept. 8 who said that Wagner had assaulted her earlier that day, during an argument at a home on Pries Place, near Marthasville, according to the sheriff’s department. The woman stated Wagner punched her in the jaw, knocking her out, and also caused her head to strike the floor.
The deputy who spoke to the victim reported a swollen red mark on her face and a large bump on the back of her head. The woman also had slurred speech, and had difficulty remembering what happened.
After the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington, investigators said she was diagnosed with a severe head injury causing bleeding to the brain, as well as a fractured jaw.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s residence on Pries Place and executed it within two hours of the alleged assault. Authorities allege Wagner had four small marijuana plants growing in and around his home. They also located scales and a suitcase with 12 plastic bags filled with different portions of marijuana, along with syringes and fluid that deputies believe to be steroids, according to the arrest report.
Deputies also found a rifle in the house, which Wagner cannot possess because he has a prior felony conviction.
The sheriff’s department requested Wagner be held in the Warren County Jail without bond due to the violent nature of the crime he is accused of, prior violent felony convictions, and prior arrests for failure to appear in court. Authorities said Wagner previously has been convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and assault against a police officer, and had been sentenced to 12 years in prison.