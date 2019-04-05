Voters in southern Warren County Tuesday came out in support of a bond issue for Marthasville Fire Protection District paid for by a 10-year tax increase.
The fire district’s Proposition F asked voters to approve up to $1.75 million in borrowing to pay to rebuild the district’s Fire Station No. 1 in Marthasville and purchase new rescue equipment for volunteer firefighters. That debt, issued in the form of general obligation bonds, will be paid off over 10 years by a property tax increase the district estimates will be up to 28 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
Station No. 1 is about 50 years old, doesn’t meet the volunteer fire department’s space requirements and has some costs associated with its age, district officials said. A new station would have more, larger bays for trucks and interior space for training and other daily use.
The district also plans to replace breathing air apparatuses that are reaching the end of their usable life, and to outfit every fire truck with updated equipment for rescuing people trapped in wrecked vehicles.
“Your support will allow the department to continue pushing forward with safer equipment and better facilities. Your volunteers work hard to keep our community safe,” the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department wrote for supporters on its Facebook page.
Prop F needed a four-sevenths majority vote (about 57 percent) to be approved by voters. It passed with almost 61 percent approval from 942 voters.